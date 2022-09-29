Read full article on original website
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
fox35orlando.com
Tow companies busy as cars stall out in Ian floodwaters in Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Cars littered across Volusia County roadways impacted by floodwaters were a common sight as Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on the coastal county. Arrow Towing in Holly Hill tells FOX35 it collected more than 5 times the number of cars it typically does. Amanda Balboa said the family-owned business towed 168, a dramatic increase from a usual 30 or so.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach bears brunt from Hurricane Ian, photos and videos show
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pictures and videos from Hurricane Ian's aftermath show the devastating circumstances many people in Florida are now left with. Although Ian didn't make landfall in Daytona Beach, the community was greatly affected. Popular fishing pier — Sunglow pier — nearly collapsed as Ian bought high wind...
Florida HBCU closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A Florida HBCU is closed for the rest of the week due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm caused flooding, took down trees and damaged buildings on the Bethune-Cookman University campus in Daytona Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officials say no...
click orlando
Fight over boyfriend leads to woman stabbing, killing sister, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of stabbing her sister to death said she did it because the victim was trying to steal her boyfriend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest affidavit — released Monday — shows Fatiha Marzan, 21, stabbed the victim —...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
click orlando
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
fox35orlando.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida driver saved after truck gets stuck underwater in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was saved by Volusia County Deputies after his truck became submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian early Saturday morning. Deputies said around 2 a.m, they responded to the stranded man who was standing on the roof of his "totally submerged Chevy Silverado." The man...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 30, 2022
Editor’s note: This is a list of arrests, not convictions, and all arrestees are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law. •Tommy L. Kearse, 62, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with possession of cocaine and Fentanyl. Bail was set at $5,000.
flaglerlive.com
Only One Arrest for Curfew Violation Throughout Flagler During Ian Emergency
Law enforcement authorities in Flagler County and its cities made all of one arrest for a curfew violation, and even then, only because the woman was also in violation of drug laws. The arrest took place at 4:30 Friday morning, several hours after Hurricane Ian’s offshore passage but inside the...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
