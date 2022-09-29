ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
fox35orlando.com

Tow companies busy as cars stall out in Ian floodwaters in Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Cars littered across Volusia County roadways impacted by floodwaters were a common sight as Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on the coastal county. Arrow Towing in Holly Hill tells FOX35 it collected more than 5 times the number of cars it typically does. Amanda Balboa said the family-owned business towed 168, a dramatic increase from a usual 30 or so.
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach bears brunt from Hurricane Ian, photos and videos show

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Pictures and videos from Hurricane Ian's aftermath show the devastating circumstances many people in Florida are now left with. Although Ian didn't make landfall in Daytona Beach, the community was greatly affected. Popular fishing pier — Sunglow pier — nearly collapsed as Ian bought high wind...
click orlando

Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 30, 2022

Editor’s note: This is a list of arrests, not convictions, and all arrestees are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law. •Tommy L. Kearse, 62, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with possession of cocaine and Fentanyl. Bail was set at $5,000.
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
