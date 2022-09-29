ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State vs Wake Forest: Three Players to Watch

By Maddox Nebel
 5 days ago

The Seminoles will host their first ranked matchup in over four years.

After a dominant performance against Boston College, the Florida State Seminoles have broken the top 25 as the No. 23 team in the country. The Seminoles' week five matchup could be their toughest yet as No. 22 Wake Forest travels to Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Top 25 matchup will feature many playmakers on all sides of the ball and that shines a light on a few' Noles to make large impacts on the game.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Wake Forest Demon Deacons

1. Renardo Green, Defensive Back

Green has been mentioned multiple times for players to watch out and with the high-powered Deamon Deacon offense, it will be vital for the veteran to hold his ground. The impressive DB is riding serious momentum from his All-ACC caliber play early in the season. Wake Forest WR, A.T. Perry is quite a matchup for Green and it will be a battle all night no matter where the two are lined up on the field. Green has made a handful of third-down stops this year and that will need to continue for the 'Noles to become victorious.

2. Tatum Bethune, Linebacker

Staying with the defense, Tatum Bethune has helped transform the linebacker room at FSU. Alongside Kalen DeLoach, Bethune will have to keep control of the middle of the field which is a hard ask due to QB Sam Hartman being one of the best quarterbacks In the ACC. Bethune can give the Noles a good shot at containing Wake's offense if he can distract Hartman. Hatman threw six touchdowns against Clemson last week so it is pivotal to get him off his game.

3. Darius Washington, Offensive Lineman

Washington is off to a strong start this season and has been all around the offensive line, acting like a swiss army knife. Being a jack of all trades on the line is a big help for the 'Noles since it gives them some flexibility to move him around. Quarterback Jordan Travis will need Washington and his fellow lineman to give him enough time to move down the field against an opportunistic Wake defense.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Comments / 0

 

floridaing.com

6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida

When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Couple Celebrates 50 Years of Golden Bliss

By Lynn Jones-Turpin – Freddie and Almaria “Peacock’ Williams recently celebrated their 50th Golden anniversary inside the Potters House Kingdom Plaza. The intimate gathering of family and friends was complete with golden themed decorations and cupcakes. Almaria is a 1969 Stanton High School graduate and husband Freddie is a native of Bainbridge, GA.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years

COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
MOULTRIE, GA
