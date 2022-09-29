ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh school district expects bus service to resume Friday after catalytic converter thefts caused cancellation

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
OSHKOSH – Bus service will be back on schedule for the Oshkosh Area School District Friday after the district was forced to cancel transportation to and from school Thursday because of catalytic converter thefts in the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the school district and the Winnebago County sheriff's office, thieves stole catalytic converters from Kobussen Buses's, 3034 Omro Road, Oshkosh fleet.

The district faced delays in transportation on Wednesday and had to cancel bus service on Thursday, potentially impacting 2,106 students in preschool through high school that ride the bus. However, Katie Nieman, the district's communication director, said normal bus service is expected to return Friday.

Nieman said while many buses in Oshkosh are facing repairs, Kobussen is able to shift its buses that serve other school districts that are not in session tomorrow.

Greg Cianciolo, patrol captain with the Winnebago County sheriff's office, said the sheriff's office got a phone call at 6:08 a.m. Thursday about another break in at Kobussen.

Cianciolo said 27 catalytic converters were stolen overnight Wednesday. On Tuesday, eight catalytic converters were stolen and two buses were damaged.

The district sent emails and texts to parents alerting them of the situation on Wednesday and Thursday, asking parents to "make other plans to get their children to and from school," according to a news release from the school district.

After the additional thefts overnight Wednesday, the district cancelled all transportation Thursday except for co-curricular activities or field trips because Kobussen was able to bring in a small number of buses on short notice, according to the district.

Cianciolo said over the last couple years there has been a large increase of thefts in the area. Although he could not give an exact number of a rise in thefts of catalytic converters, Cianciolo said this has become a trend law enforcement has seen a lot more.

"We know it's more than we've seen in the past, and (catalytic converter thefts) certainly have become more prominent in the past couple years," Cianciolo said.

Prices for the precious metals in catalytic converters, like palladium and rhodium, skyrocketed to higher than the price of gold , and police nationwide have reported an increase of thefts.

Cianciolo said the sheriff's office is conducting the Kobussen theft investigation. He said the office is analyzing video footage, and they are working on several possible leads.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh school district expects bus service to resume Friday after catalytic converter thefts caused cancellation

