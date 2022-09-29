Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Denton Police Chief Sworn In
The city of Denton has a new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker was sworn in Monday afternoon at the department’s public safety training center. Shoemaker beat out 35 applicants for the position and will lead a department of over 200 men and women in uniform. He comes to North Texas from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he was the chief of police and before that Jefferson City, Missouri, where he was part of outreach efforts following the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
keranews.org
Denton County sees big increase in homelessness that includes many people with disabilities
“We're seeing nearly double the amount of people that we saw two years ago, which is pretty groundbreaking,” said Leia Atkinson, who manages homeless data for the nonprofit. “We also see a lot of people who have never been homeless before. And a lot more of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are reporting disabilities.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Vote Harvesting: Tarrant County Judge Candidate Allegedly Paid Homeless Man for Votes
Newly released body camera footage from January 2020 allegedly reveals a massive voter fraud conspiracy with the current Democrat nominee for Tarrant County Judge, Deborah Peoples, at the center. According to reports, the story actually begins in 2016 when two Fort Worth police officers encountered a homeless man named Charles...
Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe.
bloomberglaw.com
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
Students placed on 'hold' at Midlothian High School after reported threat, district officials say
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Students were placed in a “hold” at Midlothian High School Monday afternoon after a threat was reported to campus administration, the district announced. Midlothian Independent School District said there was no active threat and the staff “acted immediately” to keep students safe when the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Fort Worth woman killed in Johnson County crash identified
The Fort Worth woman killed in a Johnson County wrong-way crash over the weekend has now been identified. It happened along Highway 67 near Cleburne.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
KBTX.com
Legal experts say latest threat of action against Texas Central could finally lead to answers
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) -Attorneys representing 93 property owners across nine Texas counties are hoping to get answers and closure for their clients. They want answers about the future of the proposed Texas Central 240-mile high-speed train from Houston to Dallas with a stop in the Brazos Valley. Attorneys representing the...
KWTX
Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Comments / 0