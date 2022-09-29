ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

CBS DFW

Proposed massive mixed-use community might come to Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A proposed development in southwest Denton County would turn more than 1,000 acres of ranch land into a massive mixed-use community. The Flower Mound Council will take a critical vote on the project's future Monday night. The 1,066-acre property is at the intersection of Cross Timbers Road and U.S. Highway 377, on the west side of Flower Mound. "The development is going to come no matter what," said Tim Whisenant, a Flower Mound resident. "We just want it to be smart development." The owner wants to bring retail, restaurants, office space, apartments and houses to the site. "This is an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Denton Police Chief Sworn In

The city of Denton has a new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker was sworn in Monday afternoon at the department’s public safety training center. Shoemaker beat out 35 applicants for the position and will lead a department of over 200 men and women in uniform. He comes to North Texas from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he was the chief of police and before that Jefferson City, Missouri, where he was part of outreach efforts following the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
CBS DFW

Midlothian High School under hold after report of threatening language

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School officials said they were notified of threatening language Monday afternoon, causing the campus to go into a hold. Officials said there is no active incident, but out of an abundance of caution, put the campus under a hold. A hold is when no students are allowed outside of their classrooms and classroom doors remain locked for student safety. MHS will remain in a hold for the remainder of the school day Monday. Officials said the campus is doing its due diligence to ensure the investigation is thorough and students and staff remain safe. 
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense

An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County

Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
KWTX

Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
CBS DFW

Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”

