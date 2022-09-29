ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Aurora, MO
newstalkkzrg.com

Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night

The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
BRANSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Taylor
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
nixa.com

Remembering K9 Jannie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
NIXA, MO
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Hudson House
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
myozarksonline.com

Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash

Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy