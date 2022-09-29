Read full article on original website
Frightly News Investigates: A dozen ghosts haunt Pythian Castle?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of Springfield’s oldest buildings, the Pythian Castle, has a long history of people coming and going through the facility. Many lost their lives there and some of them have decided to never leave. The history of the Pythian Castle According to John Sellars with the History Museum in the Square Downtown, […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from many fans saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.
sgfcitizen.org
Developer will demolish University Heights house this week, heavy equipment moves in
A request made by developers to demolish the large white house diagonally across from Mercy Hospital was approved by the city’s Building and Development Services staff over the weekend, according to online records. The colonial-style home — 1755 S. National Ave. — is 92 years old and has been...
Whataburger location approved by Joplin City Council
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening during the Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting the Whataburger site proposal, already approved by staff, was placed before the council for approval. No one spoke in favor or stood up to oppose the Council Bill 052-22 Site Plan Review: 2014 S Rangeline/2019 S...
newstalkkzrg.com
Joplin City Council to review What-A-Burger site plan Monday night
The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. The Council tonight review a site plan for a proposed new What-A-Burger restaurant at 2014 S. Range Line Road with access through 2019 S. Highview Ave. Members will also hear an update about insurance costs for city employees. Under Emergency Ordinances, the Council...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
KYTV
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
nixa.com
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in parking lot in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near a Springfield McDonald’s. Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Battlefield around 1 p.m. on Monday near Kansas Expressway. It happened on an access road between McDonald’s and Red Racks. Investigators say one...
Springfield, Missouri, woman sentenced in Jan. 6 riot participation case
A Springfield, Missouri, woman who plead guilty to participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in the U.S. District Court Friday.
KYTV
Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
‘Every day I cry and I cry,’ Missouri man’s desperate search for late wife’s wedding rings
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into what happens to patients' valuables including jewelry in the midst of a medical emergency as we work to help an Ozarks man find his late wife's rings.
An Ozark business owner is starting over after thieves stole all of his tools
Thieves stole all of Brett Callahan's tools he needs for his heating and cooling business. Ozark Police are investigating and say there's been a spike in these kinds of crimes.
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
