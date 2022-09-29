ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alabama Weather: When will it rain again?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You know you're in a dry spell when you have to look 16 days in advance for any sign of rain! October is typically one of Alabama's driest months, but the state may not see rain again for the next two weeks. Watch the video above to hear what WVTM 13 meteorologists Jerry Tracey and Jason Simpson said about the rain-free weather pattern.
Wives of Alabama prisoners speak on inmate strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inmates at Alabama's prisons are beginning a second week of being on strike. They're refusing to work because they say their conditions are deplorable. Watch the video above to hear from those with loved ones on the inside.
Alabama execution date set for 1988 murder-for-hire killing of pastor's wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17. Smith was sentenced to death for the killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor's wife.
ADOC: Alabama prison inmate worker stoppage continues at 5 state facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday said inmate worker stoppages continue at five of the 15 major correctional facilities in the state. The ADOC said there has been a partial return of inmate workers and regular meal services at "most facilities." Watch the video above to hear what some of the inmates' wives and loved ones recently said about the Alabama prison strike.
