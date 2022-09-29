Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Alabama Weather: When will it rain again?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You know you're in a dry spell when you have to look 16 days in advance for any sign of rain! October is typically one of Alabama's driest months, but the state may not see rain again for the next two weeks. Watch the video above to hear what WVTM 13 meteorologists Jerry Tracey and Jason Simpson said about the rain-free weather pattern.
wvtm13.com
Before, after images show Hurricane Ian storm surge destroyed some Sanibel Island, Florida hotels
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Before and after side-by-side comparison aerial images of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian's storm surge, new aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes on Sanibel...
wvtm13.com
Wives of Alabama prisoners speak on inmate strike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Inmates at Alabama's prisons are beginning a second week of being on strike. They're refusing to work because they say their conditions are deplorable. Watch the video above to hear from those with loved ones on the inside.
wvtm13.com
Alabama execution date set for 1988 murder-for-hire killing of pastor's wife
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is set to die at Holman Correctional Facility on Nov. 17. Smith was sentenced to death for the killing of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, a 45-year-old grandmother and pastor's wife.
wvtm13.com
ADOC: Alabama prison inmate worker stoppage continues at 5 state facilities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections on Monday said inmate worker stoppages continue at five of the 15 major correctional facilities in the state. The ADOC said there has been a partial return of inmate workers and regular meal services at "most facilities." Watch the video above to hear what some of the inmates' wives and loved ones recently said about the Alabama prison strike.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama school districts rely on substitutes as teacher shortage lingers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Right now, schools across Central Alabama are struggling to enough teachers to fill all of the classrooms. Watch the video above to learn how the state is working to overcome the problem.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
