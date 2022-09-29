ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontaine Bros., Doherty High contractor, fined $300 after blaze

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — Three fines totaling $300 have been issued to the general contractor after the fire at the under-construction Doherty Memorial High School.

The Sept. 12 blaze sent flames and smoke high into the air, piquing the curiosity of city residents and beyond.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a “welding incident,” which ignited piled roofing material, according to Acting Fire Deputy Chief Adam J. Roche.

At the time of the fire, the required “hot work permit” from the Fire Department had lapsed, Roche said.

Roche confirmed Thursday that Fontaine Bros. Inc of Springfield was cited for performing hot work in non-designated locations without a hot work permit; failure of the hot work operator to handle equipment so as to not endanger lives and property; and failure to comply with requirements relating to the safeguarding of structures undergoing construction, alteration or demolition.

Three fines

Each fine is $100.

Roche said proper permits have been issued since the fire.

The permits are issued to the individual companies once they submit the location of work on the site and scope of work on the site, Roche said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdILB_0iFNl8Ez00

If either of those changes, the company is required to apply for a new permit, according to Roche.

In most instances, but at the discretion of the department, a fire-watch will be required, Roche said.

School officials have said the fire did not impact the construction schedule . The school is due to be finished in two years.

A message left with Fontaine Bros. was not immediately returned.

Comments / 5

Jose Ortiz
4d ago

Maybe the building inspector assigned to the project Should have noticed there was no fire extinguishers on the job .Instead of trying to act cool posing for inspector magazine.Or remembering he's a building inspector not a Structual Egineer using his position to bust chops .Ya maybe make him cheif of the Hacowie's but definitely not chief of the Building Department.How many other inspection's was he to busy posing for instead of inspecting.

Reply
2
LHCBP
4d ago

WOW!!!! Should be 300,000. They knew better but wanted to save themselves money by not getting permits. They should pay for damages, fire departments, police, etc. DEFINITELY NOT ENOUGH!!

Reply
2
 

