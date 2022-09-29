Read full article on original website
Rock Rapids man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 56-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Todd Wayne Jansma stemmed from the stop of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup for swerving near the intersection of South Tama Street and South Ninth Avenue in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice
MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Erratic Sheldon driver arrested for OWI
SHELDON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Somchith Vangkham stemmed from the...
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Hull woman arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Sidney Irene Hanson stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford 500 for an equipment violation on the 1500 block of Highway 18 in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sergeant Bluff man arrested after allegedly eluding police with kids in vehicle
A man was charged with child endangerment after deputies were led on a pursuit in Sergeant Bluff on Sunday.
Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Michigan man charged for oxycodone, more
DOON—A 53-year-old Newport, MI, man was arrested about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, near Doon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Troy Dale Williams stemmed from the stop of...
Child struck by farm vehicle in George
GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings
A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
Minnehaha County Sheriff searching for bad boy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad boy is on the run, and the Minnehaha County sheriff is looking for him. The sheriff is looking for Christopher Alan Becker Jr. Becker is wanted for Felony weapons charges, possessions of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijauana. He is...
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
