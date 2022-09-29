ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man jailed on charge of OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 56-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Todd Wayne Jansma stemmed from the stop of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup for swerving near the intersection of South Tama Street and South Ninth Avenue in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice

MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MAURICE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Erratic Sheldon driver arrested for OWI

SHELDON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, improper use of lanes and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Somchith Vangkham stemmed from the...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash

SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested on harassment charge

SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI

MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
MAURICE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife

SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge

HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull woman arrested for OWI in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Sidney Irene Hanson stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford 500 for an equipment violation on the 1500 block of Highway 18 in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com

Nebraskan jailed for OWI, more in Sibley

SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Grand Island, NE, man was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Jensen Isaac Hernandez Oliva stemmed from the stop...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
more1049.com

Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Michigan man charged for oxycodone, more

DOON—A 53-year-old Newport, MI, man was arrested about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, near Doon on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Troy Dale Williams stemmed from the stop of...
DOON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Child struck by farm vehicle in George

GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
GEORGE, IA
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings

A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash

GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
PAULLINA, IA
kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff searching for bad boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad boy is on the run, and the Minnehaha County sheriff is looking for him. The sheriff is looking for Christopher Alan Becker Jr. Becker is wanted for Felony weapons charges, possessions of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijauana. He is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

