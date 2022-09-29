Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, more rural communities are running out of water. Heavy pumping is depleting groundwater supplies that aren’t being replenished by rain and snowmelt. More than 1,200 wells have run dry this year statewide, a nearly 50% increase over the same period last year, according to state data. The groundwater crisis is most severe in the San Joaquin Valley, the country’s most productive agricultural region, where farmers rely more heavily on groundwater because they aren’t getting much water from the state’s depleted reservoirs.
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
Federal agency to help pay for Mississippi flood control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal agency has set aside money to help guard Mississippi’s capital city and surrounding areas against flood damage following two deluges in three years. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that it has budgeted $221 million to help fund a flood-control project in the Jackson area. Officials say the current levee system doesn’t protect Jackson and nearby suburbs prone to flood risk. The Pearl River Flood Control Project would widen the river that runs through Jackson. The project will cost $340 million in total. The Army Corps of Engineers still needs to give local officials the final approval to begin construction.
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as biologists and others fought to protect its only known habitat, the free-flowing Little Tennessee River. The battle is still sometimes cited as an example of environmental excess, although the reality is much more complicated. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Tuesday the snail darter’s official removal from the federal list of threatened and endangered wildlife. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland calls the fish’s recovery “a remarkable conservation milestone.”
Wisconsin Democrats put abortion in spotlight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks are putting abortion in the spotlight, with the Republican-controlled Legislature forced to convene a special session on Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers and other Democrats on the ballot Nov. 8 are trying to turn the election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe.
Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is a key issue in the Arizona attorney general race pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh, against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh is a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding almost total abortion ban. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed him. Mayes is an attorney and university professor who served for seven years on the Arizona Corporation Commission. She says she supports abortion rights and doesn’t consider either the older ban or a more recent law to be constitutional. Term limits prevent Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich from running again.
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In the darkness and despair wrought by Hurricane Ian, there were flickers of light and hope. With devastation abounding, churches across hard-hit Southwest Florida are providing a steadying force in the lives of the displaced and the communities now plunged into despair. For all the sermonizing, the pain and grief can sometimes be unbearable for those who have lost homes, cherished belongings or, in some cases, loved ones who perished in the storm. While much was lost, there was also a realization that not all is gone.
Homeless 'good Samaritan' gets probation in gas money scam
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a bogus feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Thirty-nine-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was also ordered Monday to pay $25,000 in restitution. Prosecutors said Bobbitt aided Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in a 2017 tale about the homeless veteran giving his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas. D’Amico was sentenced to five years in state prison and McClure to a year on federal charges. Both have been ordered to fully reimburse GoFundMe.
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
