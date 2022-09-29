Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Even without massive September rosters, teams have opportunities to rest players
Look, it’s not ideal. The Yankees and Rangers don’t play an absolutely meaningless game today; they play two of them. Thanks to a quirk of the scheduling (read: Major League Baseball’s lockout greed), a four-game set originally intended to be played across four days in early April was shoved into a three-day period at the beginning of October, resulting in a doubleheader between one team that is locked in as the No. 2 seed and another that has been playing out the string for awhile now.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees place Ron Marinaccio on IL with stress reaction in shin
The Aroldis Chapman Experience on Sunday was not enjoyable to watch, but it probably wasn’t the worst part of the Yankees’ loss to the Orioles. Chapman meltdowns — especially in 2022 — are old hat at this point. The fate of fellow reliever Ron Marinaccio caused more consternation. After replacing Chapman, Marinaccio ended up departing with the Yankees’ training staff due to what the Yankees called a “shin injury.”
Pinstripe Alley
Who is your pick to become a Yankees playoff hero?
That spooky time of year is approaching. I’m not just talking about the emergence of thousands of Spirit Halloween stores at old Office Depots; the focus here is the MLB postseason and all the inevitable nail-biting that it induces. The Yankees have secured their AL East crown and first-round bye in the revised playoff format, so we’ll have a little while to ruminate on this team as most of the other clubs prepare for the Wild Card Series.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 157
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 157:
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience
It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays close to hosting Wild Card Series in Toronto
Yesterday was a crummy day for baseball in the Bronx, and the Yankees obliged with, well, pretty crummy baseball. At least it was meaningless! Hopefully, Aaron Judge gets his swing back in Texas beginning tonight. All the American League teams played during the day as well, so it’s time for...
Pinstripe Alley
Today’s doubleheader highlights the benefits of old September expanded rosters
Today, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers play a doubleheader. Two games, 18 innings of baseball — perhaps more, if one (or maybe even both) go into extra innings. Back in June or July, this day would have been circled on my calendar as soon as the doubleheader was announced; there’s nothing better in the middle of the summer than a day filled with Yankees baseball.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
Pinstripe Alley
VOTE: Pick the Yankees’ ALDS opponent and Game 1 starter
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. The Yankees have worked hard to win almost 100 games, and with the...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/4/22
No, Aaron Judge didn’t get to 62 homers last night, but holy hell, was Luis Severino good. When the man is on, he’s on, and the Rangers couldn’t get a hit against him in seven shutout innings. If Sevy would like to carry that into the ALDS, I would not hate it!
Pinstripe Alley
Saying all the right things: Aaron Judge’s hidden superpower
2022 is truly the year of Aaron Judge. He’s on the verge of breaking arguably the most heralded record in franchise history. He’s putting together one of the most impressive offensive seasons of all-time. He’s fighting his way to a Triple Crown. He’s set himself up for a potential MVP win.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees simply cannot afford to lose Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is having a 2022 season that transcends the sport. You can spend a lot of time on the MVP race and how voters should look at the Yankees’ right fielder, but the truth of that matter is that Judge and Shohei Ohtani are frankly above mere MVP discussions. The latter is truly a unicorn in the history of the sport, and the former may just be having the greatest season by a Yankee, ever, and the best in the post-Barry Bonds era.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Rangers 1: Luis Severino twirls no-hit mastery in seven
Over 35,000 fans packed into Globe Life Field in Texas on Monday night hoping to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62, setting a new American League record. Instead, they were treated to absolute dominance from the resurgent Luis Severino. In his third start after being shut down for the better part of two months, Severino was nearly untouchable. He took over the storyline of the ballgame with seven hitless innings, allowing just a walk and facing the minimum. Behind Sevy, the Yankees coasted to a 3-1 victory in Arlington.
Pinstripe Alley
Aroldis Chapman shouldn’t have a postseason roster spot
Much has been said and written about the upcoming roster crunch that the Yankees will be facing. Of course, the pitching is a big part of this, as rosters are limited to just 13 pitchers. Most of those 13 spots are largely set in stone for New York, but there are still some real questions left to be answered. One of the most pressing and surprising (if you were to ask sometime in the past), is whether or not Aroldis Chapman should be one of those 13. Based on his performance for most of this year, there is a very solid argument that he should be left off.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The Yankees are on the verge of closing out their regular season. They’ll have a little break thanks to securing their first division title since 2019, meaning for once we don’t have to sweat out the idea of the Wild Card shenanigans (even if they aren’t a single do-or-die game anymore). While they don’t know who their opponent will be yet, a lot can go into what the team will look like when they take the field for ALDS Game 1.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees move Matt Carpenter to 60-day IL, sign Chi Chi González
The Yankees have been very careful monitoring Matt Carpenter’s rehab since the resurgent former All-Star broke his foot on a foul ball. He had been one of the best stories of the season, as he went from a veteran in Triple-A with Texas just trying to hang on to among the top hitters in baseball. In Carpenter’s 47-game stretch with the Yankees from late-May to early-August, he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and a 217 wRC+ — Judgian numbers and then some.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Chi Chi González vs. Kyle Bradish
It’s a rainy afternoon for the Yankees’ final home game of the regular season, and Aaron Judge’s final shot at hitting No. 62 in Yankee Stadium. After a sleepy 2-1 loss in the first game of the series, the Bombers responded with a comprehensive 8-0 victory that started with dominance from Nestor Cortes and ended with an offensive outburst. Can they take the final home series of the regular season with a win in the rubber match?
Pinstripe Alley
Nestor Cortes should start ALDS Game 1 over Gerrit Cole
Something kept popping into my mind as Nestor Cortes toyed with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday — particularly each time he struck out one of the game’s top prospects, getting Gunner Henderson and Adley Rutschman a combined five times: this is the guy the Yankees should lean on in October. The Yankees have already said that Gerrit Cole gets the ball for Game 1 of the ALDS, but I actually think that’s a mistake. I yearn for simplicity — open the postseason with your best pitcher on the mound, and in the second half, Nestor Cortes has been the Yankees’ best pitcher.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge and the greatest walk(s) year
Did you see what I did there? Aaron Judge is in his walk year in his contract, and he is walking at an absurd pace (should I go, now?). There has been a lot said about how he has hit huge amounts of home runs and that his batting average is way up. Attention to his dominance on most traditional and advanced metrics is well deserved. He tops the charts in most areas, with the only exception being a relatively high whiff rate and strikeout percentage.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros lock up best record in the AL
Aaron Judge may still be stuck on 61, but Nestor Cortes and the Yankees batting order put up dominant displays in the 8-0 rout of the Orioles at the Stadium. The AL playoff picture is set as all of the teams featured below have already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, seeding is still up for grabs, and several of the results yesterday caused movement in the standings.
