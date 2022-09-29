ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Roll With Us: Multi-Company Job Fair In GR

The Rapid will host a job fair on Wednesday, October 5TH from 4 to 8 p.m. It will take place on the Central Station platform. A news release says, “Roll With Us” will help job seekers explore working for The Rapid and job opportunities at partner locations along bus routes. The fair will include West Michigan’s two largest employers, Spectrum Health and Meijer, as well as opportunities with Mary Free Bed, Kellogg’s, Gerald R. Ford Job Corps, and Hope Network.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

State Police hosting car seat check event

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw post is partnering with National Faith & Blue and will be conducting a free car seat check event on Saturday October 8 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God located at 5550 Oakland Drive in Portage.
PAW PAW, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Habitat for Humanity to kick off 42-home project with block party

In place of its annual gala, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity this year plans to host a community block party. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity last week said it will host a community block party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Vista Green development, 285 W. 36th St. on the south side of Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
getnews.info

MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference

“Michigan Attorney Urenia Ricks-Johnson of Corporate Development Institute”. Local pastor’s wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women’s conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend. The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI

