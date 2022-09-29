Read full article on original website
Related
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WZZM 13
Add retirement planning to your fall to-do list
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is the time when we change our clocks, check our smoke detectors, and put snow tires on the car. But what about a plan for retirement? Is now the right time?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgvunews.org
Roll With Us: Multi-Company Job Fair In GR
The Rapid will host a job fair on Wednesday, October 5TH from 4 to 8 p.m. It will take place on the Central Station platform. A news release says, “Roll With Us” will help job seekers explore working for The Rapid and job opportunities at partner locations along bus routes. The fair will include West Michigan’s two largest employers, Spectrum Health and Meijer, as well as opportunities with Mary Free Bed, Kellogg’s, Gerald R. Ford Job Corps, and Hope Network.
Patients struggle to fill prescriptions as GR Walgreens pharmacy stays closed
For nearly two weeks now, many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to look elsewhere for the prescriptions they count on as a Walgreens pharmacy remains closed in the northeast side of the city.
go955.com
State Police hosting car seat check event
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw post is partnering with National Faith & Blue and will be conducting a free car seat check event on Saturday October 8 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God located at 5550 Oakland Drive in Portage.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Habitat for Humanity to kick off 42-home project with block party
In place of its annual gala, Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity this year plans to host a community block party. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity last week said it will host a community block party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Vista Green development, 285 W. 36th St. on the south side of Holland.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Detroit Wing Co. opening second Grand Rapids location
Detroit Wing Co. is set to open its second Grand Rapids location Saturday. The restaraunt is located on the East Beltline near 28th Street.
Best Halloween Activities & Things to Do for Halloween in West Michigan – 2022
There’s never a shortage of Halloween activities in West Michigan. What used to be a holiday for trick-or-treaters has grown into a mega fall celebration. Today you can find everything from trunk or treats, dazzling decorated homes, chilling haunted mazes, and festivals to Halloween Parties. There are things to do for Halloween for everyone.
WZZM 13
This Teacher of the Week is shaping generations, teaching the students of former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — She’s been teaching for the last three decades and is now teaching some of the children of her former students. That’s just one reason this next educator was selected as our Teacher of the Week. We surprised Colleen Anderson with the news at All Saints Academy in Grand Rapids.
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
getnews.info
MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference
“Michigan Attorney Urenia Ricks-Johnson of Corporate Development Institute”. Local pastor’s wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women’s conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend. The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand...
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Comments / 0