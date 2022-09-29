ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Sunshine Skyway reopens Thursday after crews clear trees, debris

By Tony Marrero
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
The Sunshine Skyway is seen in a traffic camera photo at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, shortly after the Florida Highway Patrol reopened the bridge after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Troopers reopened the Sunshine Skyway on Thursday afternoon, roughly 29 hours after it was closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday that the bridge had reopened. Though high winds had subsided, crews had to clear downed trees and other debris from roads leading up to the span, troopers said.

Troopers closed the bridge about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as Ian’s winds started whipping in the area. The Highway Patrol closes the bridge when when sustained winds reach 40 mph or higher.

Winds had dropped to about 30 mph by the time the bridge reopened. Troopers said drivers use caution because some debris still remained on the shoulders in the area.

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

HOW TO TALK TO KIDS ABOUT THE HURRICANE: A school mental health expert says to let them know what’s happening, keep a routine and stay calm.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

IT’S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

