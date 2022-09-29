Sunshine Skyway reopens Thursday after crews clear trees, debris

The Sunshine Skyway is seen in a traffic camera photo at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, shortly after the Florida Highway Patrol reopened the bridge after Hurricane Ian passed through the area. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Troopers reopened the Sunshine Skyway on Thursday afternoon, roughly 29 hours after it was closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday that the bridge had reopened. Though high winds had subsided, crews had to clear downed trees and other debris from roads leading up to the span, troopers said.

Troopers closed the bridge about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as Ian’s winds started whipping in the area. The Highway Patrol closes the bridge when when sustained winds reach 40 mph or higher.

Winds had dropped to about 30 mph by the time the bridge reopened. Troopers said drivers use caution because some debris still remained on the shoulders in the area.

