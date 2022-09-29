Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fredo Bang Advocates For YSL With “Free Thug” EP
Fredo Bang, born Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II, has been remarkably consistent this year. From singles to features, the Baton Rouge native has managed to keep his fans entertained throughout 2022, and he is not done yet. On Friday, September 30, Fredo dropped his EP entitled “Free Thug.” The project’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Double 0 & EST Gee Collab On “Fight That Switch”
Lil Double 0 is a rapper hailing from Memphis, TN. Known for his powerful delivery and distinct lyrics, the artist has made a name for himself in the industry. EST Gee has also done the latter. Born George Albert Stone III, the Kentucky native has garnered popularity due to his story-telling abilities and relatable bars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Slams Haters Trying To Pin Her Against Normani
The “Surprise” songstress admitted that, although she thinks there’s room for both of them to shine, she is jealous of Normani’s chest. Chloe Bailey had a lot to say on Twitter Spaces this weekend. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born vocalist logged onto social media to share her thoughts...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair
Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Is “Inspired” By Married Friends: “Pressure’s On Pardi”
She joked that her friends were “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”. Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Post About Rihanna Considering Him As Super Bowl Halftime Guest
Kanye’s encouraging some Super Bowl rumors. All eyes have been on Rihanna since she confirmed that she would be performing for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The internet has been abuzz about the news, and speculation of new music from RiRi has abounded. Other speculation has centered around...
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Exposes Himself & Harasses Woman At Dubai Pool, Twitter Reacts
The ex-NFL player was promptly asked to leave by hotel staff. Antonio Brown’s a controversial character, becoming one of those celebrities that will be in the news multiple times in a week for completely different reasons. Whether it’s his continuous criticism of NFL members, his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this year, or his history of assault allegations, the former pro receiver is always turning heads his way. Guests at a Dubai pool, though, immediately turned away when they saw that he was exposing himself while enjoying the water.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyonce Congratulates Solange For NYC Ballet Composition
Solange recently became the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. Most mortals would probably drop dead if Beyonce congratulated them for anything. But when you’re just as talented as her (and her sister), you can take that praise to heart and know just how much you’re killing it. That’s how Solange probably feels after Beyonce posted a couple of pictures of her, congratulating her sister on becoming the first Black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B To Packed Crowd In LA: Watch
Bad Bunny and Cardi B had SoFi rocking. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 On Clubhouse
Wack accused 21 Savage of being an informant in the YSL RICO case. Last week, Wack 100 hopped on Clubhouse, the social audio app, and got some things off his chest. He alleged that rapper, 21 Savage, was to blame for the artists in Atlanta getting sent to jail. He...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Goes Live After Fighting With Blueface & Almost Getting Arrested
Chrisean accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s daughter and talked to his mom during the live stream. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Drops “Ups & Downs” Over Jack Harlow & Drake’s “Churchill Downs”
Though no project has been announced, Fabolous’ run in the past few weeks is an indication that he might have some big plans in the pipeline. The Brooklyn rapper dished several freestyles over the past few weeks, including the Jim JOnes-assisted, “Rich Hustle,” and “Bach To Bach” ft. Dave East. In between these releases, he’s delivered to fans what they’ve frequently demanded of him — bars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake In Honor Of New Album
Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez seem as close as ever. Tory Lanez released his new album Sorry 4 What on Friday (September 30). Lanez being the controversial figure he is, the industry has been divided on how to receive the project. One artist who’s fully supporting the effort, however, is Iggy Azalea.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion With “Hocus Pocus 2” Halloween Date Night
If there’s one thing MTS loves, it’s Halloween. Now that they’ve been in a relationship together for some time, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine know exactly how to keep each other happy, whether that be with sultry Sailor Moon costumes or all-out Halloween-themed date nights in celebration of the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Freestyles About Dubai Pool Incident
The freestyle comes just hours after the ex-NFL player addressed the viral clip on Twitter. In one of the most bizarre news moments of the weekend, Antonio Brown was filmed exposing himself to a woman at a Dubai hotel pool as onlookers were shocked. It’s caused an uproar on social media, something that the ex-NFL player is clearly well-aware of. In a freestyle posted to Instagram, the receiver-turned-rapper spit some bars about the leaked video, which was reportedly taken back in May.
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Reveals How Many Songs Will Be On “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby says he turned the album into his label. Nearly two years after releasing My Turn, Lil Baby is revving up for the official follow-up. This morning, the rapper revealed that he turned the album into the label. Then, he gave fans a bit of insight into the project. It’s Only Me will boast 23 songs in total with seven features. However, he does not plan on releasing a deluxe edition of the project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Debuts “YZYSZN9”: Livestream
Livestream Kanye’s YZYSZN 9. Kanye West isn’t slowing down the YZY brand’s output. Kanye held a rehearsal with Sunday Service over the weekend ahead of YZYSZN9, which is officially debuting on YouTube. The live stream link for Kanye’s latest collection is available on his YouTube page. You can check that out below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Answers Where Tupac & Biggie Would Be If They Were Still Alive
Stephen A. Smith asked the Rap icon about where Big and Pac’s careers would be had their lives not been tragically cut short. Hailed as two of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, it is difficult to imagine where the industry would be today if Tupac Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace were still alive today. The friends turned industry foes were at the peaks of their careers when they were callously murdered in separate drive-by shootings, and Stephen A. Smith questioned Snoop Dogg about the two late stars who impacted his life.
