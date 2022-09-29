Read full article on original website
Annandale Native Makes Top 12 in Miss USA Pageant
(KNS) — A central Minnesota woman finished in the Top 12 at Monday’s Miss USA pageant. Representing the Land of 10,000 Lakes was Annandale native Maddie Helget. She was crowned Miss Minnesota in May and traveled across the country, even abroad, to Cancun, Mexico, in preparation for the final event that aired on Hulu and FYI network.
Tommy’s In Waite Park To Unveil Tunnel of Terror
(KNSI) – The local Tommy’s Express Car Wash is creating a witch’s brew of tricks to go along with the treat of wiping away the dirt and grime from the outside of your vehicle. The business will debut the Tunnel of Terror on Friday, October 21st, Saturday,...
Cold Spring Set To Promote New Administrator
(KNSI) – Cold Spring City Council has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to offer Kris Dockendorf the city administrator position on a permanent basis. She has been serving in the role in an interim capacity since August 26th when Brigid Murphy stepped down. Murphy had been the administrator for six years. If the council approves the contract it is effective immediately upon signatures from Dockendorf and Mayor Dave Heinen.
Three Local Stations Awarded Funding for Biofuel Options
(KNSI) — Local gas stations are getting money from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to help them offer more biofuel options. The stations will get a share of $6.6 million in grants from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program to help with upgrades to pumps and holding tanks to sell Unleaded 88, also known as E15. A press release says the program is a competitive funding opportunity for Minnesota retail service stations to increase access to and sales of motor fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol.
Waite Park Man Arrested After Standoff
(KNSI) — A Waite Park man is in jail after a possible assault led to a search warrant and standoff in a situation that played out over nearly 24 hours beginning early Friday. According to a press release, just after 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, a man called Waite Park...
PFAS Detected in All Three City of Waite Park Wells
(KNSI) — The City of Waite Park says a recent test of all three municipal drinking water supply wells turned up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. PFAS are a large group of human-made chemicals that enter the water system through groundwater and break down very slowly over time. Several PFAS chemicals have been used for decades in many industrial applications and consumer products such as carpeting, waterproof clothing, upholstery, food paper wrappings, personal care products, fire-fighting foams, and metal plating. Health experts say thousands of PFAS chemicals are evolving, making it challenging to study and assess the potential human health and environmental risks. This can also be why the EPA or MDH have not regulated them. They are considered emerging contaminants that may contribute to adverse health impacts with long-term, high levels of exposure.
Benton County Proposing a Roughly 26.6% Budget Increase for 2023
(KNSI) — Benton County is proposing spending $13 million more in 2023, but officials say property owners won’t bear most of the burden. The county’s budget for 2023 is $62.3 million, or about 26.6% more than this year. Property taxpayers will cover $22.6 million of the funding, a $1.1 million increase from 2022. The most significant increase in the budget was in road work. The county is spending $11 million more next year to help redo around 35 miles of roads. Despite the increase in spending, Benton County Administrator Monty Headley says the average homeowner shouldn’t see a considerable increase in their costs.
Man Charged in Alleged Gunpointing Incident and Standoff
(KNSI) — The suspect accused in an alleged gun-pointing incident that led to a standoff in Waite Park over the weekend has officially been charged. According to the criminal complaint, a man who was out for a walk early Friday morning said he passed a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when he heard 37-year-old Frank Mario Tamburro Junior yelling out the window. He couldn’t make out what he was saying, so he turned around. When he was in front of the house, he says Tamburro came outside wearing only boxer shorts and was carrying a gun. He told Tamburro he didn’t want a confrontation and turned around to keep walking. He says Tamburro threatened to harm him if he ever walked past the house again.
