(KNSI) — The suspect accused in an alleged gun-pointing incident that led to a standoff in Waite Park over the weekend has officially been charged. According to the criminal complaint, a man who was out for a walk early Friday morning said he passed a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when he heard 37-year-old Frank Mario Tamburro Junior yelling out the window. He couldn’t make out what he was saying, so he turned around. When he was in front of the house, he says Tamburro came outside wearing only boxer shorts and was carrying a gun. He told Tamburro he didn’t want a confrontation and turned around to keep walking. He says Tamburro threatened to harm him if he ever walked past the house again.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO