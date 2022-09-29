Read full article on original website
LifeOmic, IU study shows benefits of intermittent fasting
Indianapolis-based health tech company LifeOmic has released the results of what it calls the largest, real-world study on intermittent fasting. The study, conducted with the Indiana University School of Medicine, followed nearly 800,000 users of LifeOmic’s fasting and precision wellness apps over a two-year period. The study, which was...
Ball State to develop education program for gifted students with disabilities
Ball State University’s Teachers College has been awarded a five-year, $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop and implement an approach to identify and support gifted students with disabilities. The federal initiative funds projects that support evidence-based research, demonstration projects, and innovative strategies that enhance...
(i) on Education for the weekend of 09/30/22
Purdue University is shifting its strategy when it comes to educating the next generation of business leaders. Dean of the Krannert School of Management David Hummels has more about the university’s new business school. Plus, the IU Kelley School of Business is partnering with the Major League Soccer Players...
Earlham program receives $750K for STEM students
Earlham College has received a six-year, nearly $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a new career planning and scholarship program for low-income undergraduates pursuing STEM-focused degrees. Beginning next fall, a cohort of five students will be selected for the Earlham Science Scholar program and receive up to $10,000 per year in scholarships.
Grants awarded to boost Hoosier teacher attraction and retention
More than a dozen school districts and higher education institutions are the recipients of nearly $11 million in grants from the Indiana Department of Education. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant program aims to support local initiatives to attract and retain teachers throughout the state. The IDOE says the original grant...
We took a long, hard look at the early childhood education crisis locally; Here’s how you can help
That’s the astonishing number of children on waitlists at just a handful of childcare centers in Muncie, Indiana. While there may very well be some duplication within that number (some families may put their children on multiple waitlists to better compete for an open spot), it’s a sobering indication of just how bad the national early childhood education crisis is, even at just the local level.
