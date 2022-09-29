1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield.
The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. 29, according to the BPD.Accused drunken driver charged with 3 felonies in fiery Taft Highway crash
Their preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling south when he veered into a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.
The identity of the man will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
