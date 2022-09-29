From Potato Creek State Park in St. Joseph County to Patoka Lake in Dubois County, and countless rivers and streams in-between, Hoosier anglers have an abundance of options to snare bass, catfish and crappie. But they also have the ability to inadvertently transfer invasive species, such as zebra mussels and aquatic plants from one body of water to another. A new study conducted by researchers in Ball State University’s Environmental Sciences program reveals new insight into “invasion superhighways” across the U.S. by using technology and data.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO