Depauw, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Using data and tech to protect Indiana fishing spots

From Potato Creek State Park in St. Joseph County to Patoka Lake in Dubois County, and countless rivers and streams in-between, Hoosier anglers have an abundance of options to snare bass, catfish and crappie. But they also have the ability to inadvertently transfer invasive species, such as zebra mussels and aquatic plants from one body of water to another. A new study conducted by researchers in Ball State University’s Environmental Sciences program reveals new insight into “invasion superhighways” across the U.S. by using technology and data.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Ascension St. Vincent to close Bedford hospital

Ascension has announced plans to close its critical care hospital in Bedford. In a pair of notices to the state, the Missouri-based health system says Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine Ascension Medical Group practices in Lawrence County will cease operations in mid-December, affecting more than 130 employees. In a...
BEDFORD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN

