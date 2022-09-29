ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 5

Callie Duval
5d ago

they always come to every person with 2500+ to get the car fixed. all of them are total rip offs and it should be a crime but what could you do about it? nothing

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Car Repair#Mechanics#Auto Guide#Americans#Tiktoker Thekurls
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Road & Track

Nissan Dealership Employee Allegedly Steals $1.3 Million in Fraud

A former employee at New Jersey's Pine Belt Nissan has been charged with money laundering and theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million in cash the dealership had intended for digital advertising through a scheme involving shell companies. According to a report from NJ.com, prosecutors say that the employee's scheme was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy