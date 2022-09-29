ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
ERIE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach people in a car.

After asking for information, detectives located the people in the car Thursday afternoon.

According to the Erie Police Department, the incident occurred on Sept. 22 between 6:40 and 6:50 p.m. near the Latitude neighborhood in Vista Ridge.

In this neighborhood, police said that a 9-year-old girl was called to approach a white Honda Civic that was occupied by what police said was a driver and a male passenger in his 20s.

Officers said the man pointed his finger at the girl and said, “come here,” but the girl did not approach the car. Instead, the girl ran while taking photos of the car and went home to alert her father.

Woman killed in Englewood shooting

According to EPD, the driver of the Civic made a U-turn and parked near a park in the neighborhood. The girl’s father drove his car to the park and followed the Civic out of the neighborhood and southbound on Mountain View towards a King Soopers. The father ultimately called the police.

When officers arrived on scene, they investigated the area, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

On Friday, EPD provided an update that they were no longer looking for the occupants.

According to EPD investigators, on Thursday afternoon, officers made contact with the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic. Both occupants were minors.

The occupants said that with parental permission, the pair visited the Erie neighborhood in search of a park even though neither were residents of Erie. The occupants also said they did not motion to the 9-year-old.

The driver and passenger told investigators that they drove away from the area when the father arrived and started taking pictures of their car.

EPD wants to remind everyone that they urge the community to call police without hesitation if anything feels “off.”

