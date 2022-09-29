Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Castillo de San Marcos celebrates 350th anniversary after waters from Ian recede
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Sunday marked the 350th anniversary of the 1672 groundbreaking ceremonies for Castillo de San Marcos. It’s like night and day in St. Augustine since Hurricane Ian hit. Businesses were back open and people were outside celebrating the famous fort. “Oh, it’s a beautiful, beautiful...
News4Jax.com
County by county: How to get rid of storm debris in Northeast Florida
As debris from Ian continues to pile up across Northeast Florida, many property owners are wondering about ways to get rid of their storm debris now. Jacksonville homeowner Patricia Botz said she will wait on her regular hauler to remove debris. “I cleaned all day yesterday and cut grass, and...
Business owners: If you had storm damage in St. Johns County, here’s what to do
St. Augustine, Fla. — If you own a business in St. Johns County that was damaged during Hurricane Ian, you’re asked to complete a Business Damage Assessment Survey. The survey is a partnership between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. >>>...
First Coast News
Baby Luca and the Secret Meatball: Local family has a bright spot after Ian floods their St. Augustine eatery
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It was the dream of Jon Sandroni. "I did a lot of work myself. Watching it all go was pretty devastating," he says. Sandroni and his father poured their own sweat and money into creating Celestino's Wine Bar on Anastasia Island, just down from the Bridge of Lions.
News4Jax.com
Davis Shores residents digging out as St. Augustine begins debris pickup after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine residents were still cleaning up their homes from storm debris and floodwater damage Saturday, two days after Ian left a trail of destruction across Florida. The city started yard debris pick up Saturday for all the areas hardest hit by the storm. In St. Augustine’s Davis Shores neighborhood, homes on the street flooded and residents left damaged items out in front of their homes for pickup Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for disturbance in Atlantic to develop: Is it heading toward Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, one of which has a high chance of further development. Disturbance #1 is located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have increased a little, but there are not yet any signs of significant organization.
Understanding what factors caused high storm surge in St. Augustine
The wind, rain and high tide came together to push the tide up on Thursday in St. Augustine and the surrounding area.
First Coast News
St. Johns County Fire Rescue mourning passing of Engineer Brandon Estes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue employees are mourning the loss of one of their own. SJCFR announced Monday that one of its engineers, Brandon Estes, has died. He worked at Station 14 in St. Augustine. In addition to his service with the fire department,...
blackchronicle.com
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
News4Jax.com
Some St. Augustine businesses, residents face long recovery after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Cleanup was underway Friday in St. Augustine for homes and businesses affected by Ian. The effects of Ian turned streets into lakes. A day after the storm passed through, there was still debris and standing water in some areas of the historic city. It will...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
‘Everything floated’: Home after home damaged by floodwaters in parts of St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE Fla — Many homes across the city of St. Augustine have water damage from Hurricane Ian and now clean-up efforts are underway. Action News Jax spotted one home after another ravaged by the storm. There were items that were supposed to be inside the home, out on...
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
First Coast News
Vilano Beach home dangerously close to water due to storm surge from Hurricane Ian
Caution tape can be seen wrapped around portions of the home and the front walkway appears to be completely gone. The sign on the door reads: unsafe.
'There's symbolism in what we're trying to do tonight' | St. Augustine restaurant opens its doors 36 hours after flooding, losing power
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "We had the water level basically come up to this top brick," Stephen Hutson said, pointing to the top of a brick wall about four feet off the ground. Catch 27 is a restaurant in the heart of historic St. Augustine. It's about as Florida as a place can get. The title stands for fresh caught fish and Florida being the 27th state.
News4Jax.com
Help is on the way: Northeast Florida officials role out Monday to extend a helping hand down south
Law enforcement officials from all across Northeast Florida have packed up their things, gathered their crews and headed down south early Monday morning to help out fellow sheriff’s offices impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastating aftermath. Flagler County. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Sunday that members of...
News4Jax.com
Sailboat breaks free from mooring, crashes against bayfront as downtown St. Augustine floods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A sailboat that broke free from its mooring and was adrift in the Matanzas River near downtown St. Augustine was able to be secured Thursday morning but was still in danger of breaching the sea wall as the city flooded. News4JAX crews saw the sailboat...
