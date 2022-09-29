ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio takes in more than 100 cats and dogs stranded after Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days. The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.
San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme

SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
