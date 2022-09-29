SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days. The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO