FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
San Antonio takes in more than 100 cats and dogs stranded after Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in over 100 dogs and cats to ease the pressure on Florida animals shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian in recent days. The shelter has a history of helping out in the aftermath of major storms, having taken in animals after hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Now, staff at the humane society are just waiting to get these animals settled after a long journey.
KENS 5
Fall Fun in San Antonio | Great Day SA
Here’s something for the mamas! If you're looking for fun and interactive options for the kids...look no further, Roma has got you covered with Alamo City Moms.
KENS 5
KENS 5
'I've had the best job ever' | Elisabeth Murguia wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Alamo Heights ISD
SAN ANTONIO — This week’s KENS 5 EXCEL nominee is from Alamo Heights ISD and has two passions --- teaching and fitness. On both ends, she’s proven to be a winner. “We did a Tabata. 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off,” Beth Murguia said. “Constantly staying, staying active and moving.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
Man suspect in string of north-San Antonio break-ins arrested, residents relieved
SAN ANTONIO — Documents obtained by KENS 5 reveal the identity of the man suspected of targeting a condominium community on the city's north side near the Medical Center area. According to San Antonio Police Department officials, 46-year-old Timothy Conner is a suspect in three recent burglary-of-habitation cases at...
KENS 5
KENS 5
San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme
SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
KENS 5
Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
