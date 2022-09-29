Chicago Fire fans fear character will die as show promises ‘someone won’t make it’ in ‘scary’ new trailer

CHICAGO Fire fans have become fearful that one of the show’s beloved characters might be getting killed off soon.

A new trailer has warned viewers that their worst fears just might be coming true.

Chicago Fire fans are worried one of the characters will be killed off soon Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

The trailer for season 11's third episode warned, 'Someone won't make it' Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Season 11 of Chicago Fire only premiered last week, but the show’s wasting no time when it comes to getting its fans’ heart rates up.

After episode two this week, viewers were treated to a little preview of what’s to come next week.

The promo promises that not everyone will get a happy ending in the season’s third episode.

After a fire breaks out at a theater, Firehouse 51 shows up to try to contain the flames and rescue all of the patrons inside.

Standing outside the venue, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) looks worried as he admits: “I do not like the way that this looks!”

The short clip then cuts to members of the firehouse inside the theater, working to get everyone out before the fire completely takes over.

Unfortunately, it’s far from an easy task, and smoke and fire are billowing everyone, and the ceilings have started collapsing.

Firefighters inside are screaming for medics to come and help, while Chief Boden outside is screaming: “Mayday, mayday!”

Throughout the trailer, the show eerily warns: “Someone won’t make it.”

Worried fans flocked to social media to share their fears over the upcoming episode.

“You’re scaring me,” one Twitter user admitted.

Another viewer wrote: “WHAT DO YOU MEAN SOMEONE WONT MAKE IT?????? My heart can’t take this!”

A third insisted: “Looks like its gonna be a scary one!”

“I saw a white shirt caught in that collapse. Chicago fire better not even think about doing this to Violet & us,” another concerned fan said.

One fearful viewer begged: “No one better die or almost die like please I can’t handle it.”

While fans are hoping for the best, they’re also fearing for the worst as stars exiting the Chicago franchise is nothing new.

There have been quite a few departures lately, with more on the way.

Last week, Chicago Med fans were left heartbroken after a cast member made a surprise exit.

During the season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, viewers were left reeling after Dr. Dylan Scott (played by Guy Lockard) revealed he was leaving the hospital.

Guy had only joined the NBC drama in season 7, and viewers quickly took a liking to his character.

One upset viewer wrote: “Dylan is leaving and it breaks my heart ‘cause I really liked him.

“He was such a good addition to the cast and I’m so sad we got him for one season only :(“

A second said: “Dylan was one of the only bearable ‘new’ characters…I’m so pissed.”

Meanwhile, over on Chicago P.D., star Jesse Lee Soffer is gearing up to say goodbye, as well.

He's set to end his run as Det. Jay Halstead on the NBC drama later this fall.

Viewers begged the show not to let someone die as they 'can't handle it' Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC