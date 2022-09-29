ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Alamance County under weekend flash flood watch

By Tia'Lavon Hill, Times-News
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for a portion of central North Carolina, including Alamance County, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

The weather service reports conditions for excessive rainfall over the weekend. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to bring widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible, according to the Alamance County Emergency Management Office.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. That means conditions leading to dangerous flash flooding could develop.

Other areas that could be impacted include Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

