Well that season is drawing nearer and I thought you might like a project that is simple but effective to help decorate your home this Halloween!. This tutorial is in the form of a video that you can work along with to make all 4 little creations and then replicate as many times as you like to create a garland. You could also use these for all sorts of decorations, I can see them added to a wreath which would be super gorgeous!

