Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Fall Fairies Pop Up Platform Card
Lynn used stamps from Art Impressions and dies from Lawn Fawn to create this wonderful Fall Fairies Pop Up Platform Card. I love all the little fairies nestled amongst the leaves looking up at the Harvest Moon, so sweet! She’s sharing a video tutorial on how to create this card over on the Art Impressions blog.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Witchy Feet Quilt Block
Calling all paper piecers! This free quilt block pattern from Trillium Design is whimsical and festive. How fun this would be in your next Halloween quilt!. In this blog post you will find a downloadable pattern with all of the templates you will need. This block is a little tricky to make so it probably is not best suited for beginners. However, if you have had some experience then start sewing.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Garland, Needle Felting Tutorial
Well that season is drawing nearer and I thought you might like a project that is simple but effective to help decorate your home this Halloween!. This tutorial is in the form of a video that you can work along with to make all 4 little creations and then replicate as many times as you like to create a garland. You could also use these for all sorts of decorations, I can see them added to a wreath which would be super gorgeous!
Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recycled Crafts
Skull Cross Stitch Pattern
Here’s a great little quickie project to stitch for Halloween, or any time of year for folks who love things a little creepy. Craft with Cartwright mentions this would be a fun one to have as a patch on a backpack, and I agree! You could also make it a patch to sew onto a shirt or cover a hole in a garment.
Recycled Crafts
14 DIY Book Stack Variations
This roundup of tutorials is all about the humble book stack. Book stacks have been around for some time now and now you can find so many fun and creative variations. I have included different ways to make book stacks, including one that uses wood and another that uses a box to create a faux book stack, that doesn’t even use books.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Dog Leash Sewing Tutorial
A custom dog leash is not hard to make! With just basic sewing skills, you can sew your own! Hello Sewing has a tutorial showing how you can make one. The outside of the leash is made from quilting cotton, which gives you limitless options for choosing a color and print that suits your style, while the inside is made from a sturdy webbing. The easy sewing tutorial includes step by step instructions as well as a video.
PETS・
2 Easy Hacks to Store Your Open Chip Bags and Cereal Boxes — Without Clips
For me, chip clips are like socks — you buy a few at a time, but eventually they end up disappearing into an unknown abyss. For those several instances I’ve lost a chip clip, I lazily fold or tie chip bags or sliced bread bags in a manner that is not secure and usually speeds up the process of food becoming stale or growing mold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recycled Crafts
Curiosity Colorwork Cowl Knitting Pattern
Combing two different colors of yarn can always produce some fun results. It’s even better when one of the yarns is multicolored on its own — the way it plays with the other yarn can make your project come out in a surprising way. Tori Yu played with...
I toured a desert mansion with a buried pool, glass stargazing ceilings, and $6,500 Airbnb fee — see inside
The Kellogg Doolittle House is a sprawling, three-bedroom home in Joshua Tree, California, which blends organic and brutalist architectural styles. It rents for $6,500 and more per night on Airbnb Luxe, and I recently toured it. The house was designed by renowned architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for an artist couple,...
Recycled Crafts
3D Mums Floral Card
Bobbi used dies from Honey Bee Stamps to create this stunning 3D Mums flower card. She die cut the layering dies from white cardstock adding washes of watercolor and splatters to each piece, she also curled up the ends, all of this helps create a very realistic looking flower. She’s...
Recycled Crafts
DIY Baby Blanket Sewing Tutorial
A soft blanket always makes a nice gift for a baby! I don’t know that it’s possible to have too many blankets. Head over to Sew Much Ado for an easy sewing tutorial showing how to make this DIY baby blanket. This is a self binding blanket, meaning the edges are bound with the fabric from the blanket instead of sewing on a separate binding strip. This saves a lot time when making the blanket. Flannels make a soft blanket that’s easy to sew, but you could also use a minky or cuddle fabric to make a it more snuggly.
msn.com
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
Recycled Crafts
Use Your Handwriting on a Layout
I know myself and many others don’t really love our own handwriting but generations to come will probably love seeing your own personal writing on your scrapbook pages and journals. It’s a terrific way to put your own personal mark on your art. The gang over at Kraft Plus challenged their design team and readers to use their handwriting and are sharing 10 different scrapbook pages and mixed media journaling layouts along with tips to include your writing.
Recycled Crafts
Hey Boo Halloween Pillow
The Hey Boo Pillow is a Halloween crochet pillow pattern made with medium-weight yarn that has an intermediate level of difficulty. You can download this free crochet pattern just in time for Halloween here.
Tree Hugger
Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'
With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
Recycled Crafts
Tula Pink Butterfly Quilt Fabric
Fat Quarter Shop has just listed the gorgeous Butterfly quilt pattern Tula Pink fabric for sale. It is stunning!. You can purchase the fabric kit which included all of the fabric needed to make the quilt top plus the binding. The backing fabric and pattern can be purchased separately. When...
Perks and Rec: Get your guest room essentials for less at Tuft & Needle
Get 15% off guest room must-haves from Tuft & Needle. Plus, sales from Tory Burch, Best Buy, and more.
Recycled Crafts
The Journey Home Travel Layout
Now that Fall is officially here and the summer holidays are over if you vacationed now is the best time to get to work on those travel layouts. Amy documented something many of us might forget and that’s the trip home, taking photos along the way and noting how many places she travel too and how many miles she went. I love all the smaller photos she placed along the winding road that travels down the layout!
Recycled Crafts
Fun Vampire Halloween Pretzels
Vampire Halloween Pretzels are a quick and fun treat for Halloween parties. I love making these pretzel snacks for my kids, well teenagers now. It doesn’t matter how old you are these are fun little festive Halloween snacks. I mean could you eat them without smiling? I find these really easy to make, so I double the recipe and make a big batch to give out to friends and family.
Comments / 0