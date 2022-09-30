The To-Do List: Giant bubbles, spooky films and Lil Buck

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week.

This week, the Fogelman Galleries feature a Frank D. Robinson retrospective, Mempho returns with Widespread Panic and metal meets mariachi at the Halloran Centre.

Mempho Music Festival at Memphis Botanic Garden, Friday-Sunday:

Mempho Music Festival returns Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheatre. In this file photo, audience members sing along to the Moon Taxi’s performance at the Mempho on Oct. 2, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

After a successful post-pandemic relocation from Shelby Farms Park to Memphis Botanic Garden last fall, the Mempho Music Festival returns in similar form : three nights across two stages, with a Southern jam-band institution (Widespread Panic) headlining two nights. Most of the rest of the big names on the bill come at roots-rock from slightly different angles: the blues-oriented sound of the duo the Black Keys, the song-first precision of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and the blend of classic-rock songcraft and alt-rock atmospherics of Wilco. You’ll find blues (Bobby Rush, Adia Victoria), soul (Tank & the Bangas), gospel (Elizabeth King) and Memphis stalwarts (Big Ass Truck, Amy LaVere) deeper on the lineup. Times vary. Three-day general admission is $205. Single-day is $95. 750 Cherry Rd. See here for more info. — Chris Herrington

‘A Mid-Career Retrospective: artworks by frankd robinson’ opening reception at Martha and Robert Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Art at the University of Memphis, Friday:

In 2001, visual artists Lester Julian Merriweather, Frank D. Robinson, Jr., Vitus Shell, and twins Jerry and Terry Lynn created the NIA Artist Collective in response to a lack of support and spaces for Black artists in Memphis. Since its inception, the group has included more than 40 artists, all with connections to Memphis, and has organized exhibitions in Memphis and across the country. Merriweather has now organized a mid-career retrospective of Robinson, a graduate of the University of Memphis and School of the Art Institute of Chicago. You’ve certainly seen the work of the prolific artist, who fuses found objects, painting and striking lettering into intricate, evocative mixed-media works. One of the places you’ve likely seen Robinson’s work is on the walls of the now-closed Caritas Village in Binghampton, where he once served as artist-in-residence. This show is a can’t-miss for those interested in Memphis history, culture or Black art. It runs through Oct. 28. 5-7 p.m. Free. 3715 Central Ave. — Elle Perry

‘Evanescent’ at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, opening Friday:

“Evanescent,” a traveling exhibition by a Sydney-based design firm, opens at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art on Sept. 30. (Markus Ravik/Courtesy Memphis Brooks Museum of Art)

The latest addition to the “Brooks Outside” series of outdoor exhibitions is “Evansecent.” Sydney-based design firm Atelier Sisu created the outdoor light and sound experience in the form of huge, iridescent bubbles. Visitors will be able to walk through and under the giant film-covered bubbles located on the museum’s plaza. Bonus: The bubbles are lit from within at night, and the lights are synced with soothing sounds. Free and open to the public. 1934 Poplar Ave. Click here for more information. — Perry

Memphis Songwriters Series at the Halloran Centre, Friday:

Songwriter Greg Cartwright will join Don Bryant and Alicja Trout at Mark Edgar Stuart’s Memphis Songwriter Series at the Halloran Centre on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

Last weekend at Gonerfest, watching the headlining set of reformed Memphis rock-and-roll band Compulsive Gamblers, I had one of those Greg Cartwright experiences, the kind where he’s playing a song like “Your Happiness” or “Stop & Think It Over” or “Bad Man” that sounds like a lost mid-Sixties classic and you remind yourself: He wrote this. Cartwright is a songwriting savant, but even he will have trouble standing out in this company, where host Mark Edgar Stuart, another of Memphis’ best contemporary songwriters, will pair Cartwright with a couple of other Bluff City aces in reborn soul man Don Bryant and rock goddess Alicja Trout. 7 p.m. $5. 225 S. Main St. See here for more info. — Herrington

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Graceland Soundstage, Friday:

“Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute” comes to the Graceland Soundstage on Sept. 30. (Courtesy Graceland)

Stevie Nicks played Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival earlier this year, which happened to be the first year since 2010 that I didn’t go to Bonnaroo (not including 2020 and 2021 when the fest was canceled). I may never get another chance to see my favorite witchy woman. But the Graceland Live concert series has the next best thing this Friday with Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Rumours. Lead singer Mekenzie Thrift’s voice is a dead ringer for that of Nicks, and if you drink a couple glasses of wine and close your eyes, you might even forget that it’s not the real thing. 8 p.m. $25 advance or $28 on day of show. 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 at Shelby Farms Park, Saturday:

St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3, a half-Ironman distance race, is Oct. 1 at Shelby Farms Park. In this file photo, three athletes emerge from the water after the first leg of last year’s St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis race. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

It’s technically not too late to register for Saturday’s half-Ironman race benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But unless you stay in triathlon shape all year or you’ve been training for a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run, you might be a little late for that. That said, nothing boosts athletes’ spirits like spectators, and volunteer slots are also still available . The course starts with a swim in Hyde Lake, followed by a bike ride that winds through eastern Shelby County and parts of Fayette County and ends with a half-marathon run back at Shelby Farms. There’s also an IRONKIDS race at 5 p.m. on Friday evening. Race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Registration is $379 for individuals or $425 for the relay (but free to watch or volunteer). 6903 Great View Drive N. Read more about the race here or register to race or volunteer here. — Phillips

Memphis Dance Festival at Collage Dance Collective, Saturday:

Lil Buck will perform at Collage Dance Collective’s Memphis Dance Festival on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Collage Dance Collective)

This second annual, family-friendly festival includes dance, food trucks and musical performances. Scheduled to perform for the dance portion are host Collage Dance Collective, Lil Buck, San Francisco’s Alonzo King LINES Ballet, Los Angeles’ Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies, New York’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Nashville Ballet, Grizz Girls, New Ballet Ensemble, Ballet Memphis, Memphis' Subroy Studios, Kindred Spirit and Collierville’s Studio 413. If you haven’t seen Collage’s award-winning building up close, this is your chance to take a tour. Noon to 4 p.m. Free. 505 Tillman St. Click here for more information. — Perry

Fright-tober: ‘Hotel Transylvania’ and ‘People Under the Stairs’ at Crosstown Theater, Saturday:

“Hotel Transylvania” will screen on Oct. 1 as part of the Fright-tober film series at Crosstown Theater. (Film still courtesy Crosstown Arts)

Every Saturday in October, Crosstown Concourse screens free, spooky films for kids and horror films for adults with its Fright-tober film series (programmed by the film staff at Crosstown Arts). The series launches this Saturday with a family-friendly matinee of “Hotel Transylvania,” an animated film (starring Adam Sandler) about vampires, werewolves and other monsters who feel threatened when a human stumbles into their monster-only, five-star resort. On Saturday evening, the series will feature Wes Craven’s 1991 comedy horror “The People Under the Stairs” about a kid and a pair of robbers who get trapped in a house where a creepy couple has locked their cannibalistic children in a dungeon-like basement. Matinee at 2:30 p.m., feature film at 6:30 p.m. Free. 1350 Concourse Ave. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Tequila Rock Revolution at the Halloran Centre, Saturday:

Tequila Rock Revolution will perform at the Halloran Centre on Oct. 1. (Jac Malloy/Courtesy Orpheum Theatre)

Here are two musical styles you probably never thought you’d hear together: mariachi and metal. But Tequila Rock Revolution is not your abuela’s mariachi band. This hardcore band fuses traditional mariachi — think horns and strings — with classic metal guitar riffs and electronic beats for a sound that’s unlike anything I’ve ever heard (any maybe unlike anything you’ve heard, too). The brainchild of GRAMMY-nominated Austin rocker/electric violinist Haydn Vitera, Tequila Rock Revolution fuses their heavy sound with bits of Mexican folklore and lighting/video effects. 7:30 p.m. $25. Click here for more information. 225 S. Main St. — Phillips

Zootoberfest at the Memphis Zoo, Saturday-Sunday:

Zootoberfest features beer from local breweries at the Memphis Zoo every Saturday and Sunday in October. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

Every Saturday and Sunday in October, Memphis Zoo guests aged 21 and older can stroll the grounds while sipping on beer from a local brewery. To participate, guests must purchase a commemorative beer stein. A 17-ounce stein is $12, while beer refills are $6. Breweries scheduled to participate in Zootoberfest events are Wiseacre, Crosstown, High Cotton, Ghost River, Grind City and Meddlesome. Times vary. Free, with general admission ($23 for adults or those between the ages of 12 and 21, $18 for those age 2 to 11). 2000 Prentiss Place. Click here for more information. — Perry