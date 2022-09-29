ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Julia Fox's Outfit For The 2022 New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Continues Her Bold Style Streak

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lSG32_0iFNiBcs00

Few celebrities have been as entertaining to watch lately, to me, as Julia Fox .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkaF9_0iFNiBcs00
Axelle / FilmMagic

You can always count on the actor and model, 32, to say or do something daring — especially when it comes to her outfits .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHIgq_0iFNiBcs00
Rachpoot / GC Images

Like that one time during Milan Fashion Week when she wore a balaclava that extended into a top with just barely enough chest coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia9nb_0iFNiBcs00
Rachpoot / GC Images

Or when she wore this Saran Wrap-ified outfit during New York Fashion Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyWU0_0iFNiBcs00
Udo Salters / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

And now, she's popped up wearing a dress that looks like it was made completely out of foil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLqs3_0iFNiBcs00
James Devaney / GC Images

Yup, Julia wore the number last night for the 2022 New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. As you can see, it featured overly dramatic puffy sleeves, a train that's equally outrageous, and came complete with a matching bag and gloves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDeNj_0iFNiBcs00
Patricia Schlein / GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnEVD_0iFNiBcs00
Jose Perez / GC Images

She also did a thing with her eyebrows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Erfgq_0iFNiBcs00
Andrea Renault / AFP via Getty Images

It's probably not something you'd typically see there, but with Julia, that kind of seems to be the point.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Milan Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Ballet#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy