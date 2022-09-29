BATTLE ON THE LINKS: Seniors scrap for low score during scramble

Dozens of local veteran linksters heated up the links during Tuesday’s Adams Senior Men’s Golf Association three-man scramble sortie.

In the A Flight, the team with the fewest was the winning trio of Jim Jenkins, Mike Glades and Lee Stephens (63) — barely inching out the deadlocked threesomes of Steve Seger, Gary Reheis and Jon Hargis (64); and Wendell Price, Craig Sarver and Mike Matlock (64).

Dave Harding, Blake Davis and Don Antle (65) landed in fourth place, followed by Dave Harding, Blake Davis and Don Antle (65); Bob Carse, Tom Brewington and Jim Liehr (57) claimed sixth place; Jim Sasaki, Ben Lewis and Lindsey Stubbs (69) rounded out the top seven.

B FLIGHT: 1-Paul Taylor, Dink Holloway and Darrell Potts (67); 1-David Flick, John Simon and Tom DeSalme (67); 1-Tom Bucher, Bill Estes and Jeff Gillispie (67); 4-Wayne Eads, Marty Hess, Hal Johnson (70); 5-Bill Bridendolph, Joe Bradley and Del Piper (71); 6-David Ray, Mark Riner and Ed Durkin (73).

C FLIGHT: 1-Frank Jordan, Ken Fitch and Steve Domann (62); 2-Don Englebert, Kevin Bates and tom Polk (63); 3-Ed John, Jim Brown and Jim Anderson (65); 4-Bon Bennett, J.D. Paige and Boyd Geary (66); 5-Derek Griffin, Gerald Barnes, blind (68); 6-Bob Wilson, Alan Brown and Paul Vassar (72).

D FLIGHT: 1-Gregg Harder, Farrell Oldham and Bob Oborny (65); 2-Rick Martinez, Ruben Anguiano and John McCollum (67); 3-Bart Riling, Gary Loosen and Brian Richards (68); 4-Marty Lowe, Danny White and blind (69); 5-Jason Peterman, Stan Bennett and Ken Taylor (70).

CLOSEST TO THE PIN: Geary (No. 3), Jenkins (No. 6), Griffin (No. 12), Gillispie (No. 16).