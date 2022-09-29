Paris Police responded 224 calls for service and arrested 7 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on October 2, 2022. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of E Sherman St at 8:29 A.M. on September 30, 2022. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp and attempted to cut him with a box cutter during an argument. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO