James Leon Chadwick || Obituary
Visitation will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas. James Leon Chadwick, 83, of Chicota, Texas, passed away at his residence with his loving family at his side on September 29, 2022. James was born on May 16,...
Cathy Jean Whitney || Obituary
Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled graveside services for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2nd at Minter Cemetery with Duane Hamil officiating. Cathy Jean Whitney, 71, of Minter, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Medical City Hospital in Plano. Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled graveside services for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2nd at...
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 3, 2022
Paris Police responded 224 calls for service and arrested 7 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on October 2, 2022. Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of E Sherman St at 8:29 A.M. on September 30, 2022. The 56-year-old male victim reported that his 47-year-old ex-girlfriend had struck him in the head with a lamp and attempted to cut him with a box cutter during an argument. The investigation continues.
Fear is a mind killer || Afterlife Adventure Park opens Oct. 1
Afterlife in Blossom, Texas will be open every weekend this month offering thrills of a lifetime in celebration of Halloween. “I got my start helping at the Prairiland Project Graduation haunted house while in High School…” -David Crossland, owner of Afterlife Adventure Park in Blossom, Texas. Afterlife in...
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Gilbert,Waylon Glenn – FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE. Kimmons,Patricia – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Maroney,Joey Ray – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; RUNNING RED LIGHT Steady; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY...
