Los Angeles, CA

Inside Emma Chamberlain's sprawling $4.3m LA mansion: YouTuber, 21, gives tour of her lavish Beverly Hills estate that includes a quirky $31,000 chandelier, enviable walk-in closet and her artist father's paintings

By Nola Ojomu for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

After launching her YouTube channel five years ago, Emma Chamberlain has become one of the most talked about Gen Z influencer in the world, with the social media juggernaut being labeled an 'aesthetic queen' by her millions of fans.

So it's no surprise that the 21-year-old's Los Angeles mansion is a laidback hippie modern oasis complete with everything from $31,000 statement chandeliers to $13 cork wall tiles.

The popular content creator has invited fans into the uniquely-designed house for a new feature with Architectural Digest - that was unveiled on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKQS8_0iFNhFBz00
YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has given a tour of her eclectic Beverly Hills home in the latest issue of Architectural Digest

The influencer, who has 11.8m subscribers on her YouTube channel, designed the home in collaboration with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio.

Indeed, each room in Emma’s mid-century modern home includes authentic details and natural hues that reflect the star’s famously laid-back style.

The sprawling mid-century abode perched atop the Santa Monica Mountains in Beverly Hills, which was built in the 1950s, boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe and a large pool.

However, Emma has made the most of the light-filled space home with the use of warm colors and soft tones, while also choosing to decorate with her father Michael Chamberlain‘s art throughout the space.

'My dad’s a rock star and I love his stuff,' she gushed in the house tour video. 'It would be kind of awkward if I didn’t, so I’m really glad I do like it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEijO_0iFNhFBz00
The content creator bought the house for $4.3 million in May 2021, after selling off her West Hollywood home for $5.26 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6kCw_0iFNhFBz00
The influencer designed the home, which was built in the 1950s, in collaboration with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DNY3_0iFNhFBz00
The Chamberlain Coffee founder's standout design elements in her home include a 'art piece within itself' Trueing Studio chandelier, which hangs above a Martin Massé dining table 

The Chamberlain Coffee founder's standout design elements in her home include a $31,000 Trueing Studio chandelier, which hangs above a Martin Massé dining table.

She explains to the publication: 'I think I love it because it looks so soft, but it’s hard. That’s something I love — I love when something’s made of hard material but it still finds a way to look soft.'

'I feel like that’s so magical,' she adds, stating that the table will probably be used for crafts rather than actual dining.

Emma plucked the half-acreage off the market back in May 2021 after selling off her West Hollywood mansion for $5.26 million.

The Benedict Canyon house - which is a zen paradise in the mountains - is in a gated estate, mostly invisible from the whisper-quiet side street used only by local residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbWXv_0iFNhFBz00
The star praised the home for not being claustrophobic in its design, something believes is a rare find for houses built in the 50s 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZQt3_0iFNhFBz00
The kitchen has a calming color palette of sage and mint green, which complements the marble countertops and copper fixtures chosen by the star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyZOf_0iFNhFBz00
Emma has made the most the light-filled space home through the use of warm colors and soft tones, choosing to decorate with her father Michael Chamberlain‘s art throughout the space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCqKV_0iFNhFBz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prPMV_0iFNhFBz00
The home, which was owned in the ’80s by R&B legend Natalie Cole, is described as having a 'woodsy cabin in Lake Tahoe feel by the Anything Goes podcast host

To reflect her authentic, laid-back personality, Emma opts for a bohemian modern style in the new space and drew upon various eras and aesthetics.

'I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable," she tells AD.

Much like her enviable wardrobe, the home features an eclectic mix of aesthetics that pays homage to the chic Scandi-core style of Gustaf Westman with elements of the 'craft core' aesthetic.

Her house, which was owned in the ’80s by R&B legend Natalie Cole, is described as having a 'woodsy cabin in Lake Tahoe feel by the Anything Goes podcast host.

This much is clear in the living room area which has vast skylights and features an earthy color scheme with quirky additions such as The Beatles-themed Russian dolls and artworks of peanut butter in a grocery store.

The kitchen has a soothing color palette of sage and mint green, complementing the marble countertops and copper fixtures chosen by the star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htdXf_0iFNhFBz00
Emma's 'soothing' bedroom features plenty of natural light and a tiger statement blanket brings in a burst of energy to the simple setup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkCk6_0iFNhFBz00
To reflect her laid-back personality, Emma opted for a bohemian modern style and drew upon various eras and aesthetics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gveg4_0iFNhFBz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWERj_0iFNhFBz00
The content creator converted one of the extra bedrooms into a closet, complete with an Ultrafragola mirror by Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova, worth $11,950
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tTKB_0iFNhFBz00
The star, who uses a step stool to reach her high heels, revealed she made the 'selfish' decision to use a whole bedroom to store her clothing and makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKj1p_0iFNhFBz00

Naturally, the coffee lover has a corner dedicated to the beverage where she gets to work on an espresso machine - Emma ever has a designated drawer just for her beans.

Meanwhile, the formal dining room is the location for the uniquely shaped stone along with the chain-like Trueing chandelier.

Elsewhere, a spare bathroom is transformed by braided banana-tree bark wallpaper.

Inside her soothing primary bedroom, a fireplace adds to the cozy vibe while a tiger statement blanket brings in a burst of energy.

Fans also get a peek into Emma's walk-in closet, which she converted from one of her spare bedrooms.

'I live alone so I had some extra bedrooms to play with, and one thing that was kind of a dream of mine was to have sort of a dressing room where I can get my hair and makeup done,' she told AD. 'I’m kind of mortified to admit that I have this as an entire room. I’m going to be honest, it’s a little bit, it’s like, really Emma?”'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aN04_0iFNhFBz00
Emma chose to keep the original bathtub that came in the main bathroom because it reminds her of being in a sailboat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMP4O_0iFNhFBz00
Rust-colored marble decks out her bright and spacious bathroom, which also includes direct balcony access
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJ6pO_0iFNhFBz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjKW8_0iFNhFBz00
The star chose colors and textures to compliment the bright vibe in the well-lit bathroom 

She continued: 'But see if I live in this house when I'm older, and I have a child, we're getting rid of this and we're putting a kid in here. I'm thinking of the future but right now it's time to be selfish.'

Complete with an Ultrafragola mirror by Ettore Sottsass for Poltronova, worth $11,950, there's an entire rack dedicated to her collection of sweater vests and a wall lined with loafers, Doc Martens and boots.

Rust-colored marble decks out her bright and spacious bathroom, which also includes direct balcony access.

'It kind of feels like this warm and fuzzy relaxing mixture of everything,' she says of the carefully curated space.

The outdoor space, which is filled with Emma's friends every weekend, is equipped with a pool, hot tub and also boasts a permanent beer pong table.

The star is particularly proud of her corn-shaped tables which she claims are the perfect conversation starter and add a fun summer touch.

Meanwhile, the outdoor bathroom makes you feel like you're 'inside a sailboat' which is in complete contrast to the vide she had when it was originally a sauna room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZSfy_0iFNhFBz00
The star's garden is equipped with a pool, hot tub and another bathroom which is inspired by sailboat interiors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIZY8_0iFNhFBz00
Emma says she hosts friend in the garden every weekend, joking that day parties are the way to go because you can be in bed by 10pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaOl0_0iFNhFBz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCGKt_0iFNhFBz00
Emma's garden boasts a permanent beer pong table which gets plenty of use
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6f9t_0iFNhFBz00
The star is particularly proud of her corn-shaped tables which she claims are the perfect conversation stared and add a fun summer touch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dn2LJ_0iFNhFBz00

Emma has been successful as an entertainer, with most of her YouTube videos garnering millions of views. Her success on YouTube has even driven a whole new type of vlogger for other teenagers.

The YouTuber recently expanded her business and influence by launching her own coffee company called Chamberlain Coffee.

'This is one of the coolest things I think I've ever done because you know me, I've been passionate about coffee forever,' the content creator said in a press release.

The product is single-serve coffee bags, similar to that of tea, consumers can then soak in water to create a caffeinated cup.

The fashion star was inspired by the innovative idea because she wanted coffee she could easily carry when travelling.

