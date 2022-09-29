ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV )- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian.

As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible once the safety of campers, the visiting public and employees can be assured.

DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies

Those looking to stay at the campgrounds are advised to call ahead or to check websites to determine what’s open and available. They are also asked to check in with the campground hosts at each site.

Call (601)-965-1600 or visit Mississippi’s national forests website for more information about campgrounds in Mississippi.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

