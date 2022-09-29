ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe

Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man. Updated:...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD Officers Promoted

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Jacksboro loses police department. Updated: 12 hours ago. Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Homicide Rate Dropping. Updated: 5 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 7...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Homicide Rate Dropping

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 8 hours ago. A black bear cub was hit by a car...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County homicides declining compared to last two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said homicides have declined in the county. Allen said in 2020 there were 54 homicides, the highest ever in Knox County. Last year the number dropped to 45, and so far, there have been 28 in October of 2022.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jacksboro loses police department

Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Tennessee’s wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out. Updated:...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say

Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four minors were injured Friday in a crash on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Knox County on Sept. 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m. A report...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
ONEIDA, TN
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
KNOXVILLE, TN

