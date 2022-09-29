Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting.
KPD Officers Promoted
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Jacksboro loses police department. Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently...
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
Homicide Rate Dropping
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department's structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
Knox County homicides declining compared to last two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said homicides have declined in the county. Allen said in 2020 there were 54 homicides, the highest ever in Knox County. Last year the number dropped to 45, and so far, there have been 28 in October of 2022.
Jacksboro loses police department
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. Tennessee's wide receiver Cedric Tillman questionable, Vols DB Warren Burrell out.
Knoxville police chief promotes 20 officers, reorganizes department’s structure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced the promotions as well as the reorganization during a ceremony held at the Civic...
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four minors were injured Friday in a crash on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Knox County on Sept. 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m. A report...
Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Oneida doctor sentenced after federal pill mill investigation
A Scott County doctor who was accused of prescribing nearly five million Schedule II narcotic pills over eight years has been sentenced as part of a plea agreement in which he admitted to illegally distributing 60 oxycodone pills.
Police: Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car on Knoxville interstate, hitting passenger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday after they followed a car on a Knoxville interstate and fired shots, hitting a passenger, an incident report states. Claudia Ruiz and Malik Brown were reportedly at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive when they got into a fight with a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, who kicked them out of the business. Ruiz and Brown then reportedly left in a red Dodge.
