5 Things Cancer Taught Me About Mental Health
I grew up in a society where mental health was stigmatized, but cancer made me realize that it helps to speak up about these issues. Before being diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma, I didn't take my mental health seriously. It wasn't until about a couple of years later when it just hit me like a ton of bricks.
Life After Cancer: I’m Embracing the New Me
It’s been 20 years since my cancer diagnosis, and in that time, I’ve changed significantly. Hearing the words “you have cancer” is not what I expected.I was 39 years old and enjoying the life I had. I was recreation director for a city of about 11,000 residents and enjoyed creating programs for the community.
It Helps to Have a Beautiful Center for Cancer Treatments
Of course, I want the best cancer care, but I realized that the beauty of the environment where I get it is important too. I am, like most cancer patients I know, anxious to receive the best medical care from the most knowledgeable doctors. We drive across the state or...
My Body Was Hijacked by Cancer, So I Must ‘Dig in Deep and Fight’
My healthy body was hijacked by an enemy (ovarian cancer) launching my continuous fight against the disease. Seventy years ago, I came into this world a perfect specimen of God’s creation. OK, maybe not perfect, but I did have all my extremities, ate, pooped and cried like a normal baby. I continued to develop mental and emotional characteristics as the years moved along.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Understanding The Basics of VHL-Related Kidney Cancer
An expert explains the basics of von Hippel-Lindau—related kidney cancer, and how a new drug for the disease is shaping the way patients are treated. Patients with von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease are prone to developing tumors — both cancerous and non-cancerous — throughout their life. Traditionally, patients...
Lung Cancer Space Must ‘Maximize’ the People Who Benefit From Advancements
Lung cancer advocates and clinicians must ”fight” for every patient with the disease and ensure that the most amount of people can benefit from advancements in the field, according to an advocate. When advocating for patients with lung cancer and moving the field forward, it is essential to...
I’m ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ in Life After Cancer
After undergoing treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, I’m living my life with cautious optimism, and will always seek out joy. My then two-year-old son was still nursing when I found the lump on the side of my right breast. I had felt pressed to get an annual exam right...
