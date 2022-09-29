Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception to be held October 12
The North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception to honor 2022-2023 scholarship recipients will be held on October 12, 2022, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center. This annual event is hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation to highlight NCMC Foundation scholarship recipients and all NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College awards Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship
North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced Ryan McIntosh, from Hamilton, MO as the recipient of the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship. This scholarship for $324 will be used towards his dual credit tuition at North Central Missouri College. Ryan will graduate from Penney High School in the spring of 2023 and plans to transfer his credits from NCMC to pursue a Choral Music Education degree at Missouri State University.
kttn.com
Audio: New veteran’s organization formed in Grundy County
A new veterans organization has been formed in Grundy County. Trenton VFW Post 919 Quartermaster Sam Smith says the Grundy County Veterans Association supports the VFW Post building renovation project and provides veterans access to programs and socialization. Members have to be veterans who were honorably discharged. They can be...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Wilma Mae Doolin
Wilma Mae Doolin, 103, a resident of Lakeside, Calif. Died at 7:54 A.M., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her residence. She was a former Trenton, Missouri resident. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Jamesport Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, Missouri. Under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County
State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff’s office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.
kttn.com
Jamesport Community Association to hold Octo-Boo-Fest
The Jamesport Community Association will hold Octo-Boo-Fest in Downtown Jamesport on October 29th. Participants are invited to wear a costume and go trick or treating from 4 to 6 o’clock. There will be hot dogs and hot apple cider. Individuals and organizations are welcome on October 29th. Contact the...
kttn.com
Funeral Services: Eldon Graham
Eldon Graham, 72, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany and/or the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces “Candy Land Christmas” chosen as 2022 Holiday Parade theme
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce announces that “Candy Land Christmas” has been chosen as the 2022 Holiday Parade theme. The Holiday Parade this year will be sponsored by HyVee, Sonoco, United Country Graham Agency, Liberty Utilities, McCoy Samples Mattingly Dental Clinic, Woody’s Automotive Group & Northwest Health Chillicothe.
RELATED PEOPLE
kttn.com
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Princeton
A portion of Princeton is under a precautionary boil water advisory following a water main break on Monday. Affected customers are from North College to North Broadway and between Hazelwood and Kentucky streets in Princeton. The advisory to boil water for cooking and drinking will be in effect until further...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Rose Marie Prather Kincaid
Rose Marie Prather Kincaid, 81, of Hamilton, MO, (formerly of Bethany, MO) went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease. Rose was born August 22, 1941, in Mingo, IA to Francis and Vera (Robertson) Moore. She attended Story City High School. She de-tasseled corn and walked beans, then worked at the Bus Depot in Ames, IA. She married Billy D. Dallman, on July 3, 1959, and had three children. She worked at Bourns, Inc. in Ames, and then was Unit Secretary at Mary Greeley Hospital. They divorced in 1969. She later married Larnie L. Prather on November 1, 1970, and moved to Missouri. They adopted a son, David L. Meier. She was a hard-working stay-at-home wife and mother, enjoying gardening, sewing, needlework, and most of all, spending time wither her children and later, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always helping her neighbors and friends. She was mayor of Turney, MO for several years. When Larnie retired from Ford Motor Company, they moved to New Hampton, MO. After Larnie’s death on September 11, 1999, she moved to Bethany, MO. She married J.D. Kincaid in July of 2000, and they moved to Hamilton, MO. They later divorced. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church.
kttn.com
Audio: Trenton VFW Post 919 taking orders for honor bricks to recognize military veterans
Trenton VFW Post 919 is taking orders for honor bricks to recognize military veterans and raise money for its building renovation project. Post Commander Tony Ralston says the VFW wants to put the bricks in a wall at the World War 1 Memorial at Moberly Park of Trenton. Ralston notes...
kttn.com
Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustment approve resident requests
The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit, and the Board of Adjustment approved variances on October 3rd. The conditional use permit will allow Kipp and Cara McClellan to construct a full-site camper hookup on a vacant lot adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the motion to approve the permit was made with a stipulation that any RV will stay no longer than 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street
The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
kttn.com
Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial
Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel. Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts. Nelson reached a plea agreement in the...
kttn.com
Princeton woman life-flighted to hospital after bicycle she was riding is struck by pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the bicycle she rode was struck by a pickup truck five miles west of Princeton the evening of September 30th, and she was ejected. A medical helicopter transported 48-year-old Amy McDaniel to the University of Kansas Medical Center. No...
kttn.com
Audio: Annual Missouri Day Festival kicks off October 13 with opening ceremonies
Missouri Day Festival opening ceremonies are on October 13th followed by a full day of events on October 14th and 15th. The weekend concludes with a car show. Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman talked about opening ceremonies taking place at 7 pm, October 13, at Trenton First Baptist Church:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
kttn.com
Man from Texas injured in crash north of Cameron
A Texas resident was injured Sunday morning in an accident six miles north of Cameron. Fifty-five-year-old Bobby Bush of Rockwall, Texas received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The northbound car traveled off the east side of Interstate 35 and struck a sign. Extensive...
kttn.com
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
Comments / 0