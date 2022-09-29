Rose Marie Prather Kincaid, 81, of Hamilton, MO, (formerly of Bethany, MO) went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2022, after a long battle with lung disease. Rose was born August 22, 1941, in Mingo, IA to Francis and Vera (Robertson) Moore. She attended Story City High School. She de-tasseled corn and walked beans, then worked at the Bus Depot in Ames, IA. She married Billy D. Dallman, on July 3, 1959, and had three children. She worked at Bourns, Inc. in Ames, and then was Unit Secretary at Mary Greeley Hospital. They divorced in 1969. She later married Larnie L. Prather on November 1, 1970, and moved to Missouri. They adopted a son, David L. Meier. She was a hard-working stay-at-home wife and mother, enjoying gardening, sewing, needlework, and most of all, spending time wither her children and later, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always helping her neighbors and friends. She was mayor of Turney, MO for several years. When Larnie retired from Ford Motor Company, they moved to New Hampton, MO. After Larnie’s death on September 11, 1999, she moved to Bethany, MO. She married J.D. Kincaid in July of 2000, and they moved to Hamilton, MO. They later divorced. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church.

HAMILTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO