Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide

UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday.

According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice.

34-year-old | Rickey J. Payne

Payne was the husband of the 32-year-old female victim and the stepfather of the eight-year-old victim. Watkins also confirmed that the deceased woman was the mother of the eight-year-old.

There were also a pair of one-year-old twins on the scene at the time of the incident. The twins were not harmed. The twins were the children of Payne and the Female victim.

Payne has been booked into the Peoria County Jail.

Names of the deceased will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed an eight-year-old boy and his 32-year-old mother were shot to death at a home on Cedar Avenue in West Peoria Thursday morning.

In an update, WMBD-TV has learned the eight-year-old boy was a third grade student at Whittier Primary School in Peoria.

Deputies received the call of a shooting at about 8:20 a.m. When they arrived at the home, they found the bodies of the victims.

At this time, one man has been detained for questioning, and the shooting is being investigated as a double homicide.

Counselors and social workers will be available Friday at Whittier Primary School for staff and students.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.