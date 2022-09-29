Before you fill your calendar up with your favorite Halloween haunted attractions, you might want to save room for one unique experience you may not have ever heard before. If you head up the Atlantic City Expressway and venture into Gloucester County, make your way to the sleepy town of Wenonah. It's there that you'll get to picnic with those that have already left us and crossed over into the beyond. Spooky, right?

WENONAH, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO