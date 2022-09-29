School bus runs into gas station building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville.
The Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a building collapse. When they got there, the crews found a private school bus had run into the building.
The person who went to the hospital was taken there for evaluation.
The tweet from the fire/EMS department said that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision.
