School bus runs into gas station building in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a building collapse. When they got there, the crews found a private school bus had run into the building.

The person who went to the hospital was taken there for evaluation.

The tweet from the fire/EMS department said that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.