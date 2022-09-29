ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

School bus runs into gas station building in Prince George’s County

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One person went to the hospital Thursday after a school bus hit a gas station building in Forestville.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that crews went to the location in the 3600 block of Forestville Rd. around 10:45 a.m. after they received word of a building collapse. When they got there, the crews found a private school bus had run into the building.

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

The person who went to the hospital was taken there for evaluation.

The tweet from the fire/EMS department said that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision.

