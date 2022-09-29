ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Quiet quitting’ gives way to ‘quiet firing’

By David Lazarus
 5 days ago

The so-called quiet quitting movement is getting results. Now comes “quiet firing.”

If you’re late to the party, quiet quitting is a new workplace trend in which employees dial back their commitment to their jobs, renewing an emphasis on work-life balance.

While such balances are important, the upshot of quiet quitting is, not to mince words, that more people are being slackers at the office, putting in the bare minimum of effort to earn a paycheck.

Now, according to the Wall Street Journal, managers are noticing who’s phoning it in and responding accordingly.

“If all of a sudden you find you’re not invited to the meetings you used to be, or being offered the projects, that’s an indication that management is not viewing you as well as they used to,” workplace consultant Victor Assad told the Journal .

And once you’ve started being shunned by management, quiet firing can turn to actual firing.

“It’s already happening in some companies, human-resources specialists say,” the Journal reported.

Again, it’s a good thing to maintain a healthy work-life balance. If your job’s your whole life, you should probably rethink your priorities.

But — and I know this makes me sound old-school — America has long prided itself on its work ethic and can-do spirit.

Going the extra mile at the office was once viewed as a positive, not a sign of giving too much to employers.

In any case, it was just a matter of time before managers started realizing some workers couldn’t care less about their jobs — and started acting accordingly.

Like it or not, natural selection always has been, and continues to be, a law of the employment jungle.

And there’s always going to be some up-and-comer ready to step in when others are throttling back.

That’s not to say you should kill yourself for your job. That’s never a good idea.

But thinking you can just coast through your work day making a bare-bones effort — trust me, you’ll be noticed.

And you may not like the outcome.

