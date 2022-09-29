ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Micky Mellon has Luke Robinson decision to make when Tranmere host Barrow

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlEDM_0iFNf5wu00

Luke Robinson will be pushing for a return to Tranmere manager Micky Mellon’s matchday squad when they welcome Barrow this weekend.

Robinson and Kyle Jameson both returned to training last week but, while the latter was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win at Walsall, there was no place for the former.

Kieron Morris will be looking to start after a couple of substitute appearances, as will Elliott Nevitt, who came off the bench to bag a last-gasp winner against the Saddlers.

Paul Glatzel, Tom Davies, Charlie Jolley and Joel Mumbongo all remain sidelined.

Barrow are expected to appeal Josh Kay’s sending off against Leyton Orient last weekend which will determine whether the midfielder features at Prenton Park.

Kay was given his marching orders for using “discriminatory language” but, after speaking to those near the player at the time of the alleged incident, Bluebirds boss Pete Wild said he expected to take the matter to the Football Association.

Richie Bennett continues to miss out, having not featured at all this season, with next month a likely return date.

Connor Brown also continues to be absent for Wild’s side.

