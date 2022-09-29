ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Remains found in Georgetown are those of man missing since late July, coroner’s office says

By Dennis Bright
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033ldh_0iFNexyu00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Skeletal remains found Sunday in Georgetown have been identified as those of a missing 31-year-old man.

Searchers looking for Wesley Blake, 31, found the remains on Sunday covered in an area of dense vegetation near 130 Ridge St. that required access using utility vehicles, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Thursday in a Facebook post .

Authorities have not yet determined how Blake died. Currently, his cause of death and manner of death are listed as unknown, Ridgeway’s Office said.

The remains were found after a two-day search by Georgetown police and members of Community United Effort, a group that helps local authorities find missing people. He had been missing since July 29 when he was last seen near the St. Francis Animal Center, Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist identified the remains after they were photographed and removed from the scene and taken to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Officials also use “circumstantial evidence, physical evidence at the scene, medical records and the help of family” to identify the remains, Ridgeway said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a missing boy has been found safe. The boy had last been seen at his home on Monday. The sheriff’s office said he had been found safe Tuesday morning.
LADSON, SC
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen Sunday at 5 a.m. walking on Emanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive. Police say Blake suffers from mental illness. He was last seen...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Blake
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

3 dead after double murder-suicide on Laurie Street in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Georgetown County Coroner's Office confirmed the identities of three victims in the double murder-suicide on Friday, September 30th. Natasha Middletown,44, and her daughter Gucciyni Sylve,23, were shot and killed in their home in Andrews,. Middletown was pronounced dead in her home and her...
ANDREWS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ridgeway S Office#Community United Effort#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WMBF

3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder. MIddleton was pronounced dead at...
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown police investigating shots fired near Buzz's Roost

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after shots were fired near a restaurant in Georgetown Saturday night. The Georgetown Police Dept. said they responded to the 900 block of Front Street concerning shots fired in the alleyway of Buzz's Roost. According to a report, officers found approximately four...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCBD Count on 2

Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash closes eastbound lanes near Ashley Phosphate Road

UPDATE: The crash is now cleared. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience extended delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211. This is near the Ashley Phosphate Road […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy