counton2.com
City of Charleston provides update on Hurricane Ian recovery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts three days after the storm hit the Lowcountry. Ian left over 100,000 people without power on Friday, knocking out power to traffic signals throughout the area as well. By Monday, all 97 traffic signals within the City of Charleston that had been impacted by the storm were back in operation.
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
Carnivores & Our Coast: Longest running shark tagging program tracks ocean changes for the last 50 years
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fascination or fear?. We all seem to have awe for sharks; for North Carolina, it’s something special. The state is home to the most comprehensive shark study in the country!. The shark tagging vessel teaches us how our rapidly changing oceans impact...
Gov. McMaster visits Georgetown Co. Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited Georgetown County Saturday afternoon to assess Hurricane damage. The 4 p.m. press conference followed a morning briefing in West Columbia which discussed initial takeaways from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and several Georgetown County mayors held a press conference at the Beck...
Cleanup begins along the SC coast after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane. North Myrtle Beach officials said staff members, city management and department heads are taking a look at the damage to compile...
SC Works Trident offering soft skills, job search training program
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works Trident is preparing for the fall session of its Back to Work Soft Skills and Job Search Training Program. The free program helps job seekers throughout the Lowcountry develop skills like critical thinking, problem solving, public speaking, digital literacy, and financial management. There...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James Clyburn touted the state’s progress in expanding broadband access. They say there is still plenty of work left to do. According to officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office, one year...
National Taco Day 🌮 Best spots to grab tacos in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From quesadillas to gorditas, the Lowcountry is filled with unique spots to grab some tacos. With popular locations across the tri-county area, here are some of the best places around that will satisfy your taco craving. El PinchoTaco – 616-B Meeting Street, Downtown Charleston.
