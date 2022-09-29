ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
cnycentral.com

Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed

(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
WKTV

Clinton man charged with DWI

A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
cnycentral.com

Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
