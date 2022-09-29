Read full article on original website
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with possessing a handgun at Skyline Apartments, police said. Two officers were patrolling the apartment building at 753 James St. on Sept. 24 when they saw Will D. Diaz, 22, in the parking lot, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Monday.
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
Syracuse police identify Carbon Street homicide victim: 25-year-old Syracuse man
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
Man charged after breaking and entering into home with a knife and robbing three people
Syracuse, NY — A man is being charged after breaking into an Ithaca home with a knife, robbing three suspects, then fleeing from the police in their vehicle. Ithaca Police say that on Saturday morning just after 6 a.m. they responded to a report of a home invasion robbery in progress.
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
Accused Syracuse killer jailed again after breaking home confinement, letting ankle bracelet go dead
Syracuse, NY ― A Syracuse man, previously ordered to home confinement on a murder charge, is back in jail after leaving home and letting his ankle bracelet go dead last month. Kenneth Kinsey, 35, is facing a murder trial in the June 2021 shooting death of Bobby Fort Jr....
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
Update: 13-year-old is one of 2 Syracuse shooting victims dropped off at hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they were called to Upstate University Hospital Sunday night after a 20-year-old and 13-year-old arrived with gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old Syracuse man was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old Syracuse boy was shot in the hip, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen. Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced...
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head and crashed a vehicle into a house in Syracuse on Sunday night. A resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their home on Carbon Street, according to 911 dispatches.
Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed
(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
Clinton man charged with DWI
A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
