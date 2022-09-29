Read full article on original website
Florida martial arts instructor accused of molesting multiple students
A Riverview martial arts instructor was arrested Monday after he was accused of molesting his students, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Man smashed windows of Florida Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian, police say
The Largo Police Department arrested a man Thursday who they said smashed the windows of a Walmart closed for Hurricane Ian.
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
WESH
VIDEO: Florida State Highway Patrol vehicle pulled from floodwaters in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Florida police recovered a state highway patrol car from floodwaters in Ocala on Sunday. A trooper was in the vehicle when the road washed away due to flash flooding brought on by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. “The trooper was able to escape through the window and...
Florida Man Robs Woman At Hotel, Tries To Run And Swim From The Cops
TAMPA, Fla. – One Florida man found out the hard way, that robbing someone and trying to run, and swim from the cops, isn’t going to work. Your Tampa Department Aviation, Marine, Dive, and Patrol teams worked together to catch a fleeing robbery suspect. According
Pasco sheriff’s office searching for man last seen in New Port Richey on bicycle
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man, as of Monday.
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Pasco deputies searching for New Port Richey shooting suspect
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
WCJB
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
Pinellas County Schools offers counseling after student killed in stolen vehicle crash
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
hernandosun.com
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Person found floating in body of water in Largo: police
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
fox13news.com
Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial
TAMPA, Fla. - Julie Schenecker, who was convicted of killing her two teenaged children in 2014, was back in a Tampa courtroom Monday asking for a new trial. Schenecker asked for a new trial after she claimed her attorneys made a lot of mistakes, including not calling any witnesses to show she was mentally deteriorating before the murders.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
