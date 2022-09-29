Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
wuft.org
Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – As rescue efforts continue in Southwest Florida, first responders from around the country are joining in. Three days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, Ohio Task Force One arrived to assist in search and recovery. The task force is stationed at what is left of Cape Coral Yacht Club with federal recovery agents who have been searching the area since Thursday.
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ron DeSantis Calls on Lee County Electric Cooperative to Accept Aid to Expedite Power Restoration
On Saturday, after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on current efforts to restore power in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Fort Myers mayor says ‘a certain percentage’ will never heed evacuation warnings
Kevin Anderson, the mayor of hard-hit Fort Myers, Fla., responded to growing criticisms of the timeliness of his county’s evacuation order by saying some residents will never heed the warnings. On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Anderson if Lee County’s evacuation order, which came one day...
WESH
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Scrubs Magazine
Woman Straps Her Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed as Hurricane Batters Their Home
Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction throughout the Gulf Coast of Central Florida. The storm tore off the roof of the largest healthcare facility in Fort Myers, FL, and hundreds of providers raced to move their patients to safety. The experience was particularly harrowing for home-based caregivers cut off from medical...
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Miami New Times
Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal
As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
Comments / 0