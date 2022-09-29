ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
wuft.org

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – As rescue efforts continue in Southwest Florida, first responders from around the country are joining in. Three days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, Ohio Task Force One arrived to assist in search and recovery. The task force is stationed at what is left of Cape Coral Yacht Club with federal recovery agents who have been searching the area since Thursday.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
Miami New Times

Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal

As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy