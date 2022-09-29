Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Every October brings with it two outsized arts events in the Old Market. First up on October 7 is the Kaneko Soirée, an annual fundraiser that kicks off its new exhibition season. This year’s theme focuses on the statuesque: “MONUMENTAL” underscores the ways renowned sculptor Richard Hunt explores the narrative of African culture—its historical origins and global movement—through large-scale, abstract public artworks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO