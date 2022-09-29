ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FwzM_0iFNeMlN00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power.

The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary.

Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan Police Department are responding to the scene.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate inside the Spartanburg County Detention Facility passed away on Monday morning. The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the detention center on Monday morning after the inmate, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane, was pronounced...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Business
Duncan, SC
Sports
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Duncan, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Education
Spartanburg County, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Deputies say Anderson County man stole from employer

Furman investigating after photos surface of professor at Unite the Right rally. Furman University says an investigation is underway after photos – allegedly of a professor– have surfaced from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. Family of man killed in shootout with deputies calls for transparency.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Power Lines#Spartanburg Co#Byrnes Freshman Academy#Duncan Fire Department#Reidville Fire Department#Duncan Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy