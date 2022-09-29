2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power.

The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary.

Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan Police Department are responding to the scene.

