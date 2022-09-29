ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Scary

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THqBu_0iFNeKzv00

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Marshall Ramsey

Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

VIDEO: Gov. Tate Reeves explains what Jordan Carriers’ new Natchez headquarters means for Mississippi

NATCHEZ — “It’s huge.”. That is what Gov. Tate Reeves had to say about Jordan Carriers Inc.’s continued growth and job creation in Mississippi and the region. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Peanut crop harvest begins in Mississippi

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield, according to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”

We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MGCCC’s associate degree nursing program ranked top 10 in nation, No. 1 in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to start a career in nursing, one of the nation’s best nursing programs is right here in South Mississippi. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College just announced their associate degree nursing (ADN) program is ranked sixth in the nation and No. 1 in Mississippi by RNCareers.org when comparing NCLEX-RN pass rates. MGCCC has a 99.20 pass rate, which was compared to 1,042 ADN degree programs in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mississippians
The Associated Press

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Magnolia State Live

‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.

Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban

NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

They are the most economically damaging pests in Mississippi. Officials stress prevention over treatment for these billion dollar troublemakers.

The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
JACKSON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy