Finally, the first true week of Big Ten play! While there have been contests between conference opponents all year so far, Purdue and Penn State decided to get the celebration started off early in Week Zero, there has not been a full week of just Big Ten play until now. The East is starting to appear to be a four-team race, but not the four teams that we all suspected they would be. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State all came away with victories. You’d rather have seen a more convincing win for Penn State, but, at the end of the day,...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO