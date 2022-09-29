ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Brandon Kerr
4d ago

Nothing to see here. Not at all. We wont investigate so we assume that the ballots are all legit because they "could" be! I have zero faith in the drop boxes or the people that run elections.

Stephen Rettell
4d ago

Benson got rid of signature verification a few weeks before the election. A straight line would have been good enough. Right after the election Benson said that there could be some fraudulent ballots but she was confident that there were not enough to overturn the election. Later she claimed that it was the most secure election in history.

Greg Csercse
4d ago

Thats how all these freaks got into office in Michigan..They cheat and cover it up.Well as far as im concerned,they are illegal posters..💯💯💯

ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Kristina Karam is running for Secretary of State. 37-year-old Kristina Karama is the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. She originally had a career as a community college professor. The Oak Park native has a degree...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Education, climate change and the economy top Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s priorities for reelection bid

Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants you to know she’s fighting like hell. Much like how she rode to office in 2018 on a promise to “fix the damn roads,” Whitmer is hammering home a similarly simple message as she seeks a second term, reminding voters almost daily that she’s doing everything she can to protect Michiganders’ access to abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes

In the 2020 presidential election, there were upwards of 150 poll workers in Detroit.  Then came the onslaught of right-wing conspiracy theories and lies that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump – and the baseless claim that heavily Democratic Detroit had played a starring role.  In the wake of these lies, […] The post Conspiracy theorists flood the election process, set sights on monitoring ballot drop boxes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan Proposal 3: What changes if abortion becomes constitutional right

The abortion ballot measure would ensure ‘reproductive freedom’ for all. Democratic candidates typically support, while Republicans oppose. Many details may have to be sorted out in the courts or Legislature. Michigan voters will decide the future of legally-accessed abortions in the state when they vote on Proposal 3...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Candidate Tudor Dixon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP Gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is running for governor. 45-year-old Tudor Dixon is the Republican nominee for governor. She originally had a career in Michigan’s steel industry throughout the 2000s. Her career was paused however when she had kids and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After beating cancer, she eventually founded Lumen News which played morning news programs in schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
MARQUETTE, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

School water filtration bills passed in Michigan Senate aims to lower child lead exposure

Bipartisan legislation recently passed in the Michigan Senate plans to take a proactive approach in bringing clean water to Michigan schools, educators and students. Senate Bill 184 and Senate Bill 185, sponsored by Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, would require filters for taps and drinking fountains at Michigan daycare centers and K-12 schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism

Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
