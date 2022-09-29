ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall

NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pillen stops in Sidney with Lieutenant governor running mate

SIDNEY, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, spoke to a group of people at Highby's Outdoors on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Pillen said it was his first time at the local coffee corner and hunting shop. Pillen was able to bring his lieutenant governor running...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials: 15,000 acres burned by Bovee Fire

HALSEY, Neb. -- Over 15,000 acres have been burned by a fire in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, firefighters continued to battle throughout the night, with additional resources en route. The village of Halsey was among the areas evacuated by the Bovee Fire. Multiple large and...
HALSEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraskans rally against abortion for Life Chain

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Sunday, dozens of northeast Nebraskans gathered in support of the national Life Chain in Norfolk. The Norfolk Area Right to Life group, along with fellow community members protesting abortion, joined together at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue to protest against abortion. Norfolk Right...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill sends fire crews to assist with Bovee Fire

O'NEILL, Neb. -- Authorities in the central part of Nebraska are fighting a 15,000-acre fire that ignited near Halsey Sunday. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department sent units to help battle the Bovee Fire. The OVFD sent four personnel and two rigs to the Bovee Fire as part of the Boyd-Holt...
O'NEILL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island utility crew in Florida restoring power

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System.
FLORIDA STATE
