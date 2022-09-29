Read full article on original website
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
Pillen stops in Sidney with Lieutenant governor running mate
SIDNEY, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, spoke to a group of people at Highby's Outdoors on Monday at 2:30 p.m. Pillen said it was his first time at the local coffee corner and hunting shop. Pillen was able to bring his lieutenant governor running...
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
Officials: 15,000 acres burned by Bovee Fire
HALSEY, Neb. -- Over 15,000 acres have been burned by a fire in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, firefighters continued to battle throughout the night, with additional resources en route. The village of Halsey was among the areas evacuated by the Bovee Fire. Multiple large and...
Northeast Nebraskans rally against abortion for Life Chain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Sunday, dozens of northeast Nebraskans gathered in support of the national Life Chain in Norfolk. The Norfolk Area Right to Life group, along with fellow community members protesting abortion, joined together at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue to protest against abortion. Norfolk Right...
O'Neill sends fire crews to assist with Bovee Fire
O'NEILL, Neb. -- Authorities in the central part of Nebraska are fighting a 15,000-acre fire that ignited near Halsey Sunday. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department sent units to help battle the Bovee Fire. The OVFD sent four personnel and two rigs to the Bovee Fire as part of the Boyd-Holt...
Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
Grand Island utility crew in Florida restoring power
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System.
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
NCN Tuesday morning brief
Stay up to date with all the latest news from all over Nebraska!
