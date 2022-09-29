Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
WFLX is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian. Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress. The good news is that some residents who feared...
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains at high speeds later this month. Brightline officials said in a Tuesday statement that the trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17.
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
Businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City. His...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents
Multiple law enforcement agencies from our area are in Florida’s West Coast lending a helping hand. They say the magnitude of the devastation is immense, but the aid has been even greater. “We’ve seen roofs ripped off of houses, we’ve seen collapsed buildings,” said Lt. Matthew Immordino with the...
FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida
Along the west coast of Florida, hundreds of helping hands with the American Red Cross are assisting families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tiffany Gonzalez, communications manager for the South Florida region has been on the front lines of relief efforts since Friday. “It is devastating and heartbreaking to see what...
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida
In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help. Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that'll feed more than 500 people. The chef and owner of Avocado...
West Palm Beach restaurant sends relief supplies after Hurricane Ian
Help is on the way as Southwest Florida continues to recover from the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian. Several small businesses are doing what they can to help with recovery efforts including Julien Gremaud, the owner of Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm Beach. Over the weekend, Gremaud...
Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will give an update on the recovery efforts nearly one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide.
Gas tax holiday takes effect in Florida, lowering prices 13 cents
Drivers in Florida are finally getting some relief at the gas pump after enduring record prices this year. The state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday, suspending the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. Lawmakers passed the...
Live: DeSantis holds briefing in Cape Coral regarding Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking in southwest Florida on Monday evening about recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The governor is holding a news conference at the Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
Biden to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Puerto Rico, Florida
President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The White House said Saturday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to travel to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday. From there, they will travel to Florida sometime Wednesday.
