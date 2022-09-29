ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

wflx.com

Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County

WFLX is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian. Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress. The good news is that some residents who feared...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains at high speeds later this month. Brightline officials said in a Tuesday statement that the trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph in both Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City. His...
PALM CITY, FL
wflx.com

MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents

Multiple law enforcement agencies from our area are in Florida’s West Coast lending a helping hand. They say the magnitude of the devastation is immense, but the aid has been even greater. “We’ve seen roofs ripped off of houses, we’ve seen collapsed buildings,” said Lt. Matthew Immordino with the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

FDOT works to implement temporarily bridge over Pine Island

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Monday evening related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wflx.com

American Red Cross deploys hundreds to southwest Florida

Along the west coast of Florida, hundreds of helping hands with the American Red Cross are assisting families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tiffany Gonzalez, communications manager for the South Florida region has been on the front lines of relief efforts since Friday. “It is devastating and heartbreaking to see what...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida now stands at 68

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida now stands at 68 after 10 more storm-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday night. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is attributing 68 deaths to the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida

In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help. Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that'll feed more than 500 people. The chef and owner of Avocado...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will give an update on the recovery efforts nearly one week after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. The governor is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Gas tax holiday takes effect in Florida, lowering prices 13 cents

Drivers in Florida are finally getting some relief at the gas pump after enduring record prices this year. The state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect Saturday, suspending the state's 25.3-cent tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. Lawmakers passed the...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Live: DeSantis holds briefing in Cape Coral regarding Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking in southwest Florida on Monday evening about recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The governor is holding a news conference at the Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wflx.com

Biden to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ian in Puerto Rico, Florida

President Joe Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The White House said Saturday that Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to travel to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico on Monday. From there, they will travel to Florida sometime Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE

